Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket

Finnair has launched its nonstop flight service from Stockholm to Phuket, with the first flight arriving on October 25. The Nordic region has traditionally brought many big-spending tourists to Phuket and Thailand, and Finnair will operate flights twice a week from Sweden’s capital to Phuket.

The flights are great news after reports that many international carriers are dropping their slots in Thailand amid reopening unclarity. Finnair will fly from now until April 24 of next year, operating 2 flights a week until November 29 when it will add a third flight each week.

This is the first nonstop flight that Finnair has operated between Sweden and Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Executive Director for Europe, Africa, and Middle East Region has welcomed the flights, lauding the opportunity for Swedes to easily flee the freezing cold Nordic winters for the sun-drenched beaches of Thailand.

Finnair will also run flights from Finland’s capital city Helsinki into Thailand, flying into both Bangkok and Phuket. Flights will operate 2 to 4 times per week starting in November and continuing through March of 2022.

Sweden has traditionally been the country in Scandinavia with the largest number of travellers to Thailand before the Covid-19 pandemic with Phuket being one of the most popular travel destinations. Previous figures for Swedish travellers found that the average length of stay is 19 days with a spending average of about 85,000 baht per person.

Sweden has been approved for Thailand’s Test & Go program that allows fully vaccinated travellers from 46 approved countries to enter the country without quarantine starting November 1. In total, 5 Nordic countries have been approved for that scheme, with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway also making the list.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

