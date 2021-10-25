Connect with us

Tourism

Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Rattaphol Kerdkaen

The managing director of Airports of Thailand says international carriers have returned around 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports. Nitinai Sirisamatthakarn says around 80% of slots between October 31 and March 26 next year have been returned, indicating that airlines are uncertain about any imminent recovery in the aviation sector. Airport slots are the landing and take-off permissions that airport owners grant to airlines. Thailand’s 6 international airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket. Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai – have all been affected by the move. At Bangkok’s Don Mueang, airlines have relinquished 100% of their slots, with 70% being returned at Suvarnabhumi.

According to a Thai PBS World report, Nitinai says Thailand’s aviation sector hit its lowest point during the period between July and September this year. This was when the government suspended all regular flights in a bid to get the Covid-19 situation under control. During that period, Nitinai says the 6 international airports welcomed an average of 50 passengers a day. He adds that once the restrictions were eased in October, that jumped to 30,000 a day. Nitinai has hope that the aviation sector will gradually recover in the next 2 years. AOT has already endured operational losses of 11 billion baht during the first 9 months of 2021.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
riclag
2021-10-25 12:31
That’s a good indication that the outside world has very little confidence over the recent news that the Thai Govt has moved to open up .
image
longwood50
2021-10-25 12:55
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: The managing director of Airports of Thailand says international carriers have returned around 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports. Now why would they do that when the Thai government is reporting that foreigners will…
image
Poolie
2021-10-25 13:05
7 minutes ago, longwood50 said: Now why would they do that when the Thai government is reporting that foreigners will flood into Thailand starting November 1 because all they have to endure is spending over 3,000 baht to be tested…
image
RobMuir
2021-10-25 13:08
11 minutes ago, longwood50 said: the Thai government is reporting that foreigners will flood into Thailand starting November 1 Do you have a link for that government report? 12 minutes ago, longwood50 said: over 3,000 baht to be tested…
image
Poolie
2021-10-25 13:09
59 minutes ago, Alan_Rothwell said: Will i ever get to play golf in Pattaya again? It would be tragedy of the highest order if you didn't. Era defining.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism2 hours ago

Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Thailand2 hours ago

Phu Quoc to re-open, Covid cluster prompts fear, Scrapping tradition | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 115
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Sponsored3 weeks ago

Thailand private investigators will uncover the truth for you

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Chiang Mai3 hours ago

Big vaccination push in Chiang Mai in bid to combat Covid-19 surge
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

First batch of Moderna doses to arrive Monday
Tourism4 hours ago

Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases and 44 deaths
Vietnam19 hours ago

Ho Chi Minh launches 3-stage reopening plan, international on January 1
Kanchanaburi20 hours ago

Border shacks to be demolished for aiding Burmese immigrants
Tourism21 hours ago

Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Economy22 hours ago

Bank of Thailand plans real-world test of digital currency in 2022
Hua Hin22 hours ago

Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections
Chiang Mai23 hours ago

Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening
Koh Samui24 hours ago

Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending