Thai PM expected to embark on first overseas trip since start of pandemic

The Thai PM is expected to attend the COP26 climate summit in Scotland, his first overseas trip since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a Pattaya News report, there are reports Prayut Chan-o-cha will travel to Glasgow for the conference, which kicks off at the end of this month.

Over 120 world leaders are expected to attend the UN Climate Change Conference, which takes place from October 31 to November 12. Also present will be over 25,000 delegates and senior officials from around the world. While the PM’s office has not officially confirmed if he will be in attendance, he is widely expected to travel to the event. If he does, it will be the first time he’s left Thailand since the start of the pandemic.

The UK recently urged Thailand to be more ambitious with its net-zero deadline, calling on the kingdom to sign up to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. A UK representative has pointed out that Thailand’s current pledge to do so sometime between 2065 and 2070 puts it 15 to 20 years behind the COP deadline.

