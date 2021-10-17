Connect with us

Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A poll shows the majority of Thai people are against reopening. (via Wikimedia)

A new poll from Suan Dusit Rajabhat University expresses the majority opinion that Thailand is not ready for a reopening to international tourism. The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted October 11 to 14 with 1,329 people from all over Thailand responding online.

The poll was conducted to gauge the people of Thailand’s feelings about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing that the country would undertake a large reopening on November 1, less than 2 weeks from now.

When the poll administers asked respondents the more vague question of if Thailand is ready to reopen to international travellers without any quarantine requirement, and when asked the more specific question of if November 1 was the right date to commence this reopening, the answer was nearly identical.

For both questions, 60% of the poll respondents said no and 40% said yes, indicating that the majority of Thai people don’t think November 1 is the right time to reopen and further believe that the country is just not ready for a reopening.

Some key questions and answers from the Dusit Poll on reopening:

WHAT ARE THE NECESSARY CONDITIONS FOR REOPENING?

  • 75% – more than 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated with quality vaccines
  • 69% – the ability to contain the pandemic
  • 68% – health services, hospitals and medical personnel must be ready
  • 66% – mandatory testing of people before entering places
  • 65% – confidence in safety in airports, public transport, restaurants and hotels

WHAT ARE UNFAVORABLE CONDITIONS AGAINST REOPENING?

  • 72% – Thai population has not yet been fully vaccinated
  • 70% – Covid-19 could spread further in the country
  • 66% – tourists could bring in the virus
  • 61% – worry over new variants
  • 56% – no clear plans if Covid-19 spreads

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF REOPENING?

  • 77% – revival of the economy
  • 75% – the return of employment and salaries
  • 68% – national income from tourism
  • 64% – revival of tourism-related businesses
  • 58% – restore confidence in Thailand for investors and business operators

WHAT ARE THE UNFAVORABLE EFFECTS OF REOPENING?

  • 83% – Covid-19 infections might again rise
  • 75% – lockdown could be reinstated
  • 60% – health services might not be prepared
  • 55% – illegal border crossings might increase
  • 48% – people’s living conditions might be affected

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
