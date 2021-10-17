Tourism
Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
A new poll from Suan Dusit Rajabhat University expresses the majority opinion that Thailand is not ready for a reopening to international tourism. The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted October 11 to 14 with 1,329 people from all over Thailand responding online.
The poll was conducted to gauge the people of Thailand’s feelings about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing that the country would undertake a large reopening on November 1, less than 2 weeks from now.
When the poll administers asked respondents the more vague question of if Thailand is ready to reopen to international travellers without any quarantine requirement, and when asked the more specific question of if November 1 was the right date to commence this reopening, the answer was nearly identical.
For both questions, 60% of the poll respondents said no and 40% said yes, indicating that the majority of Thai people don’t think November 1 is the right time to reopen and further believe that the country is just not ready for a reopening.
Some key questions and answers from the Dusit Poll on reopening:
WHAT ARE THE NECESSARY CONDITIONS FOR REOPENING?
- 75% – more than 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated with quality vaccines
- 69% – the ability to contain the pandemic
- 68% – health services, hospitals and medical personnel must be ready
- 66% – mandatory testing of people before entering places
- 65% – confidence in safety in airports, public transport, restaurants and hotels
WHAT ARE UNFAVORABLE CONDITIONS AGAINST REOPENING?
- 72% – Thai population has not yet been fully vaccinated
- 70% – Covid-19 could spread further in the country
- 66% – tourists could bring in the virus
- 61% – worry over new variants
- 56% – no clear plans if Covid-19 spreads
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF REOPENING?
- 77% – revival of the economy
- 75% – the return of employment and salaries
- 68% – national income from tourism
- 64% – revival of tourism-related businesses
- 58% – restore confidence in Thailand for investors and business operators
WHAT ARE THE UNFAVORABLE EFFECTS OF REOPENING?
- 83% – Covid-19 infections might again rise
- 75% – lockdown could be reinstated
- 60% – health services might not be prepared
- 55% – illegal border crossings might increase
- 48% – people’s living conditions might be affected
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
Burmeses junta leader not invited to ASEAN summit
Covid-19 Sunday: 10,863 infections, 68 deaths, provincial data
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Moderna vaccine approved as a booster shot by US FDA
Chulabhorn Royal Academy announces vaccine booster signups
Police say they know who cut the rope of dangling condo workers
MEA says electrical wires seen in Crowe tweet are not theirs
10 provinces on Ministry of Public Health Covid-19 watchlist
Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Thammasat University negotiates multiple deals for vaccines
Bangkok prepares swab hubs, rules easing for city reopening
Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site
Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales
Phuket tourism operators banking on 5 billion baht recovery fund
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Tourism3 days ago
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
- Thailand4 days ago
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
- Thailand2 days ago
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
- Hot News2 days ago
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
- Thailand2 days ago
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
- Thailand1 day ago
38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
- Tourism3 days ago
Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales