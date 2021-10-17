Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening

A new poll from Suan Dusit Rajabhat University expresses the majority opinion that Thailand is not ready for a reopening to international tourism. The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted October 11 to 14 with 1,329 people from all over Thailand responding online.

The poll was conducted to gauge the people of Thailand’s feelings about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing that the country would undertake a large reopening on November 1, less than 2 weeks from now.

When the poll administers asked respondents the more vague question of if Thailand is ready to reopen to international travellers without any quarantine requirement, and when asked the more specific question of if November 1 was the right date to commence this reopening, the answer was nearly identical.

For both questions, 60% of the poll respondents said no and 40% said yes, indicating that the majority of Thai people don’t think November 1 is the right time to reopen and further believe that the country is just not ready for a reopening.

Some key questions and answers from the Dusit Poll on reopening:

WHAT ARE THE NECESSARY CONDITIONS FOR REOPENING?

75% – more than 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated with quality vaccines

69% – the ability to contain the pandemic

68% – health services, hospitals and medical personnel must be ready

66% – mandatory testing of people before entering places

65% – confidence in safety in airports, public transport, restaurants and hotels

WHAT ARE UNFAVORABLE CONDITIONS AGAINST REOPENING?

72% – Thai population has not yet been fully vaccinated

70% – Covid-19 could spread further in the country

66% – tourists could bring in the virus

61% – worry over new variants

56% – no clear plans if Covid-19 spreads

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF REOPENING?

77% – revival of the economy

75% – the return of employment and salaries

68% – national income from tourism

64% – revival of tourism-related businesses

58% – restore confidence in Thailand for investors and business operators

WHAT ARE THE UNFAVORABLE EFFECTS OF REOPENING?

83% – Covid-19 infections might again rise

75% – lockdown could be reinstated

60% – health services might not be prepared

55% – illegal border crossings might increase

48% – people’s living conditions might be affected

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

