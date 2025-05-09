Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar

Thailand’s Social Security Office (SSO) is under fire after a public survey revealed that the majority of people don’t want its pricey annual calendar — a project that’s quietly burned through over 450 million baht in just eight years.

In a growing backlash, more than 60% of respondents in a recent nationwide survey said the calendar, intended to promote awareness of social security benefits, is unnecessary and outdated. The results are putting pressure on the agency ahead of a key meeting scheduled for May 22.

The Social Security Office surveyed from April 1 to 30 through both online platforms and physical forms available at provincial branches. The aim was to assess public demand for the 2027 edition of the calendar, which has drawn sharp criticism for its excessive budget and questionable effectiveness.

Sassarum Thambusadee, a board member representing insured citizens, posted the findings on Facebook. “The Progressive Social Security Public Relations subcommittee announced that 62.69% of online respondents do not want the calendar, while 37% expressed interest,” he wrote.

He added that there are plans to recommend axing the calendar entirely and reallocating the funds to modern communication strategies.

“Plans are in place to propose discontinuing outdated public relations practices and reallocating the budget to more appropriate communication methods,” he said, urging the media to watch closely on May 22 when discussions are expected to intensify.

The calendar has long been seen by critics as a symbol of wasteful spending within the SSO. With a reported 450 million baht funnelled into the project over the past eight years, many are calling for a complete overhaul of how the agency communicates with the public, KhaoSod reported.

The calendar was initially designed to inform the public about benefits and updates related to social security coverage, but in the age of digital media, many question whether glossy paper and traditional distribution still make sense.