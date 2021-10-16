Connect with us

Krabi

Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Krabi tourism businesses are not so keen on international reopening. (via valeriy ryasnyanskiy unsplash)

A prominent local tourism operator in Krabi is speaking out, saying the tourism businesses in Krabi don’t like or want the reopening Thailand has planned for November 1. He asserts that interest from tourists, businesses that can afford to reopen, and vaccinations among locals are all lacking.

The operator said that despite the government’s rosy predictions, he fears that not as many international travellers will be flocking to Thailand in its current state. With bars and activities banned, along with many small businesses closed either temporarily or permanently, there’s not much to attract tourists in any meaningful numbers to Krabi.

“We have had domestic tourists come and complain there is absolutely nothing to do because nightlife and entertainment are still mandated closed and many business owners won’t open unless the situation dramatically improves.”

Convenience stores are still open to grab a beer, but no social drinking is allowed as bars and clubs are closed and restaurants can’t legally sell alcohol. Add to that the huge amount of small businesses on Koh Phi Phi, Mueang Krabi, and other formerly lively tourist hotspots that have run out of savings and don’t have the money, stock or staffing to suddenly spring back to life, and you’re left with a semi-ghost town dismal vibe.

So with businesses shuttered and tourist numbers likely to be much lower than the overly-optimistic predictions, why risk the health and safety of Krabi residents? Only 31% of residents in the province have been vaccinated – just under 152,000 out of over 600,000 locals. Reopening plans have repeatedly called for 70% vaccination rates for provinces to be reopened, but have seemed to gloss over the failures to meet this target as the drum beats louder and louder on the march to reopening.

With two-thirds of people in the province unvaccinated, daily infections still on the rise, and severe Covid-19 infections, even some leading to death, still occurring in the province, the tourism operator may be right, and Krabi may not be welcoming the idea of welcoming tourists in the immediate future.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
BIGGLES
2021-10-16 20:29
It would good, if the Thaiger, emailed the comments section of this forum, to the PM directly. He would see for himself, that comment after comment, is totally unimpressed by his governments handling of tourism and plans for reopening. The…
image
Bob20
2021-10-16 20:31
Just now, BIGGLES said: It would good, if the Thaiger, emailed the comments section of this forum, to the PM directly. He would see for himself, that comment after comment, is totally unimpressed by his governments handling of tourism and…
image
Griff1315
2021-10-16 20:33
1 minute ago, BIGGLES said: It would good, if the Thaiger, emailed the comments section of this forum, to the PM directly. He would see for himself, that comment after comment, is totally unimpressed by his governments handling of tourism…
image
BIGGLES
2021-10-16 20:36
1 minute ago, Griff1315 said: Sending our comments to the PM be more of a nightmare Biggles we would all be deported.....🤣🤣🤣 They're a Bunch of bloody of numbn nuts!
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-16 20:39
8 minutes ago, BIGGLES said: It would good, if the Thaiger, emailed the comments section of this forum, to the PM directly. He would see for himself, that comment after comment, is totally unimpressed by his governments handling of tourism…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Krabi2 hours ago

Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thammasat University negotiates multiple deals for vaccines
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok prepares swab hubs, rules easing for city reopening

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok5 hours ago

Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Thailand8 hours ago

Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok9 hours ago

Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut
Tourism10 hours ago

38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
Tourism10 hours ago

Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
World11 hours ago

Australian suspected gas leak is actually familiar smell for Thais
Bangkok12 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation provides food relief for animals in flood-hit central Thailand
Hot News24 hours ago

Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Crime1 day ago

Transgender woman arrested for selling live sex show on LINE
Crime1 day ago

Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex
Thailand News Today1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Arrival quarantine waived for 5 countries, The new Thailand pass | Oct. 15
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending