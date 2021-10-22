Connect with us

World

Biden reaffirms US would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack

Avatar

Published

 on 

US President Joe Biden said that the US would defend Taiwan in the case of a Chinese attack. He was asked about this hypothetical situation yesterday during a CNN town hall segment. His response is a departure from the typical US stance on the Taiwan issue, but follows the trend of increasingly firm policy approaches towards China.

China, historically, considers Taiwan to be Chinese territory, and has often repeated that they wish to see the island reunited and governed by the mainland. They have also made it clear that they are prepared to use force to achieve their goal. Taiwan has responded that they are ready to fight China to maintain their own independence, despite a huge difference in their military capabilities.

As a longtime ally of Taiwan, the US is often asked what it would do if it came to military action between China and Taiwan. The standard US policy for decades has been “strategic ambiguity” Translated, this means that the US has helped to build Taiwan’s defenses and helps train its personnel, but the US has not explicitly promised military intervention if it did come to defending the island.

That is, until recently. President Biden has been referring to the “commitment” that the US has to defend its allies, and the obligation that America has should one of those allies come under attack, specifically Taiwan. He has implored China and other potential rival countries not to “engage in activities where they may make a serious mistake”.

“I just want to make China understand that we are not going to step back.”

During the town hall, Biden was asked if he believed that the US could keep up with China’s recent military advancements. His response was an unequivocal yes.

“Don’t worry about whether… they’re going to be more powerful. China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world.”

China has been increasingly aggressive towards Taiwan in the last few months, sending warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone and testing their newly developed hypersonic missiles.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-22 17:56
22 minutes ago, Soidog said: The US didn’t get “munched” they simply chose to leave after the local army couldn’t get their act together to take over security. He was sick and tired of US tax payers making up for…
image
palooka
2021-10-22 17:57
1 hour ago, billywillyjones said: Yeah just like he took care of things in Afghanistan. Joe is a paper tiger or a puppet take your pick. Puppet with a few strings broken.
image
Poolie
2021-10-22 18:05
5 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: Hi Poolie. The US Army didn't actually get munched so to speak. The Taliban were always in the background but scored no military victories. However the disaster is after his administration won the election the…
image
RobMuir
2021-10-22 18:17
The war mongering nation just can't help themselves. Korean, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iraq again. And now provoking China which are historically one of the most peaceful countries on earth. Millions of women and children slaughtered, villages razed, women…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-22 18:22
2 minutes ago, Poolie said: 2400 or more did. Perhaps he doesnt listen to his intelligence because they guess too much? i.e. The family he eviscerated in the aftermath? Actually the intel was good and the CIA pulled out 3…

Follow Thaiger by email:

World1 hour ago

1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
World2 hours ago

Biden reaffirms US would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack
Tourism3 hours ago

Curfew lifted October 31 for all or part of 17 Thai provinces

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai car production expected to grow
World5 hours ago

Vienna Tourist Board censored by Facebook, shares art on OnlyFans
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Man arrested after allegedly raping young girl 18 years ago
Education6 hours ago

China to prioritize foreign students returning
Tourism7 hours ago

Thailand’s focus on wealthy tourists won’t benefit small business
Thailand7 hours ago

3 categories allowed back in Thailand, Updates on re-opening | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 115
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19 infected patients to receive vaccine after recovering
Morning Top Stories Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | The list of 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1 | October 22
Phuket8 hours ago

“Together Phuket Stepping Forward”: tourism plan after Sandbox
Indonesia8 hours ago

Indonesia to introduce strict air travel measures for end-of-year holiday period
South8 hours ago

Southern Thailand to receive 500,000 vaccine doses to combat Covid-19 surge
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending