Connect with us

Tourism

Cruise ships return to Phuket post-pandemic

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas becomes the first cruise ship since Covid has arrived in Phuket. (via Royal Caribbean))

After a long drawn-out pandemic absence, Phuket was thrilled at the sight of the first cruise ship returning to the Thai port. The massive Royal Caribbean ship, christened the Spectrum of the Seas, anchored at around 7am yesterday for a quick one-day stopover on the island.

The cruise ship dropped anchor just off Patong Beach for the day before heading back yesterday evening for an overnight journey to Singapore, according to the Bangkok Post. It was a welcomed sight for Phuket and its tourism industry.

Cruises and their large passenger capacity bring big business to all of their ports of call. This giant 18-story boat sailed to Phuket carrying nearly 4,600 passengers aboard. Of those cruisers, 800 of them had pre-booked special day trip programmes onto the island. Countless more sailed to shore outside of the organized tours, to freely explore the beaches and local businesses.

These passengers are often considered a very valuable demographic. People arriving by boat – private sailboats, luxury yachts, and giant cruise ships – are often big spenders, the director of the Tourism Authority in Phuket explained. Even though cruise ship passengers wade to shore for just one day, they spend that time pumping money into local restaurants, attractions, and souvenir shops.

Cruise ships may have been one of the first high-profile casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic. An airborne virus that thrives in enclosed spaces with large crowds and poor air circulation is a death sentence for the popular holiday option of packing people into tiny staterooms and busy restaurants on a floating self-contained vessel.

Before being kneecapped by Covid, the cruise industry brought nearly half a million travellers to Phuket annually. In 2019, a fleet of 154 cruise ships pulled 485,000 seafaring passengers into the island’s port.

The Spectrum of The Seas relaunched in Singapore on Friday on a brief journey and stopped at two ports in Malaysia before touching Thailand briefly. It sailed up to Klang and then Penang before making its final stop for the day yesterday in Phuket. After departing Thailand yesterday evening, it will spend one day at sea before arriving back in Singapore tomorrow.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime5 seconds ago

US school shooting kills teacher and student
Guides23 mins ago

NFT marketplaces you should know in 2022
Environment1 hour ago

Greenpeace study reveals most plastic cannot be recycled
Sponsored2 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok police give motorists 30 days to fix up noisy, illegally modified vehicles
Transport1 hour ago

Suvarnabhumi Airport calls for more taxis amid surging queues
Myanmar2 hours ago

Air strike hits concert in Myanmar, at least 50 killed
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Cruise ships return to Phuket post-pandemic
Thailand2 hours ago

Bar on Koh Tao raided for offering laughing-gas balloons
Crime3 hours ago

PE teacher faces prison for alleged rape of teen student
Travel3 hours ago

AirAsia X expands medium-haul routes from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur
Health4 hours ago

Abortions up to 20 weeks will be legal from Thursday
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai MP to swim across Chao Phraya River for charity
Crime4 hours ago

Drunk SWAT policeman shoots man 9 times at nightclub in southern Thailand
Guides5 hours ago

Where to eat the best brunch in Koh Samui
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai doctor kidnapped in Africa returns home
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending