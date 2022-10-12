Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park opened today

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse finally opened today, welcoming the public to the theme park and water park. The movie and television company selected Thailand to create its first theme park, choosing Pattaya because of its proximity to U-Tapao Airport, high-speed trains, and easy transportation. The park opens to patrons of all ages daily from 10am to 6pm.

The grand opening today was attended by Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches as well as the CEO of Amazon Falls Liakat Dhanji. The mayor expressed excitement to see Aquaverse finally open its doors to the public after delays because of Covid-19.

“Columbia Pictures Aquaverse will become a new world-class attraction in Pattaya that will draw more overseas travellers to Thailand. The waterpark looks fantastic and one-of-a-kind. I want to invite everyone to enjoy a holiday here once in a lifetime.”

Aquaverse is the first theme park in the world by Columbia Pictures. They chose Bang Saray, just 20 minutes outside of Pattaya, for their flagship park. It features rides and attractions based on popular movies and TV shows in its catalogue, such as Hotel Transylvania, Jumanji, Zombieland, Bad Boys, The Emoji Movie, and Ghostbusters.

The attraction will combine elements of theme parks and water parks and is aimed at attracting visitors of all ages. Water features, land attractions, themed zones and restaurants serving Thai and international cuisine will be featured. The park will also host entertainment and live shows, and special sets and shops.

In the water park zone, unique waterslides and wet activities including a large jacuzzi will offer fun for those seeking thrills or looking to chill. The water park also offers the world’s first wave pool cinema, allowing guests to watch movies on a massive screen while chilling in the pool. There are also drop slides for adventurous older kids and a kid’s zone for the young ones.

Sony Pictures Entertainment developed 35 rai in Pattaya under its subsidiary Columbia Pictures and a partnership with Amazon Falls. The opening of the 80-acre theme park is divided into two phases. Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is the first phase, with Wonderverse expected to open by 2024.

Aquaverse aims to reach one million visitors per year with global promotions utilising its network that reaches 80 countries. The theme park in Pattaya is hoped to be a launching pad for similar attractions around the world based on expanding themes from their famous movies and TV shows.

Tickets are available on their website with special grand opening promotions. Single tickets with a meal are on sale for 1,728 baht. Group pricing includes bonuses, with a group of 10 including five pizzas and french fries and 10 drinks to share for 1,487 per person.

