Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Children between six months and four years old can get a Covid-19 vaccine now. (via UN News)

Children between the ages of six months and four years old will now be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine. A new campaign by the Ministry of Public Health was launched to vaccinate young children using the Pfizer vaccine at a significantly lower dosage.

The same vaccine has been used in the US for young children in the same age range. The Thai Khu Fah page on Facebook run by the government highlights the success and the safety of Pfizer vaccines on kids in the US.  The microdose is helpful in lowering multisystem inflammatory syndromes and has seen fewer side effects in children according to MCOT.

Thai authorities approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for children between six months old to under five years old back in August. Vaccination started in children between the ages of five and 11 on January 31 after real-world testing proved it safe.

For children in this youngest age range, the dose will be adjusted to 10 micrograms per injection. For children 5-11 years old, the dose is 30mcg. Each vial has 1.3 millilitres of the concentrated Pfizer vaccine which is diluted for children with an equal amount of 0.9% sodium chloride solution. Then each vial contains enough serum to administer to 10 children.

This lesser, diluted formula, has several advantages. Side effects are rarer and less intense, usually lasting one to 2 days, and mainly consisting of tiredness, headaches, muscle aches, fever, chills, and swelling or redness where they received the vaccine. The children’s vaccine formula can also be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for up to 10 weeks after being removed from the ultracold storage.

Eight weeks after children have had their second dose, they can get booster shots with 3mcg per dose eight weeks after the second shot. FDA secretary-general Dr Paisan Dankhum said that the vaccines in children will be over 80% effective after three doses.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 mins ago

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Crime56 mins ago

Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Drugs1 hour ago

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Sponsored8 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht
Thailand2 hours ago

3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Travel2 hours ago

Thai Lion Air to resume direct flights to Taipei
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget
World2 hours ago

Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran
Thailand3 hours ago

Antisocial neighbour jailed for smashing up car
Thailand3 hours ago

Monk ends Buddhist Lent with a bang in northeast Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

Open road ahead – tourism board gives tips to travellers going it alone
Phuket3 hours ago

Drug test results announced for Phuket’s defense volunteers
Hot News4 hours ago

Thai army chief vows no coup after polls
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending