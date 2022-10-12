Connect with us

Technology

Coinbase tapped by Google for crypto payments

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Crypto platform Coinbase will process some Google Cloud payments. (via Coinbase / Google)

In a boost for the cryptocurrency world, tech goliath Google announced plans to allow some customers to pay for cloud services using Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange platform. The announcement from Google gave crypto a much-needed kick after an overall rough year.

The rollout will begin with access solely to those customers working in the Web3 industry, allowing selected people to use Coinbase to pay for cloud services. The process will be carried out under the watchful eye of Coinbase. Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, hailed the progress in accelerating Web3 growth.

“We want to make Web3 building faster and easier, and this partnership with Coinbase helps developers come one step closer to that goal.”

A senior analyst at Oppenheimer, a leading full-service brokerage and investment bank worldwide, foresaw the Google and Coinbase agreement to be the first of many partnerships to come. He predicts that traditional businesses will align themselves more frequently with modern crypto payment methods as a way to process transactions going forward.

“As the crypto economy expands in the longer term, Coinbase will look more like an integrated digital asset enabler than a pure-play crypto exchange.”

Nation Thailand reported on the new partnership which gave Coinbase stock an instant jolt. The popular crypto exchange platform saw shares jump up 8.4% yesterday when the news broke of the new Google Cloud agreement. But with the huge dip in the crypto market this year, Coinbase stock is still down over 70% for 2022.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Technology36 mins ago

Coinbase tapped by Google for crypto payments
Tourism1 hour ago

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park opened today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Sponsored11 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Crime4 hours ago

Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Drugs4 hours ago

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Thailand4 hours ago

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht
Thailand5 hours ago

3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Pattaya5 hours ago

Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Travel5 hours ago

Thai Lion Air to resume direct flights to Taipei
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget
World6 hours ago

Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran
Thailand6 hours ago

Antisocial neighbour jailed for smashing up car
Thailand6 hours ago

Monk ends Buddhist Lent with a bang in northeast Thailand
Tourism7 hours ago

Open road ahead – tourism board gives tips to travellers going it alone
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending