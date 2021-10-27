CCSA in bid to reassure Thais that November 1 re-opening will be safe

CCSA spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan says Thai residents shouldn’t worry about the country’s imminent re-opening to select countries. From November 1, vaccinated tourists from a list of 46 low-risk countries can enter Thailand with minimal quarantine. They will be required to show evidence of being fully vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure from their home country. They will then be tested again after their arrival and will need to wait in their hotel until they receive a negative result.

According to a Nation Thailand report, Apisamai says there is no need for residents to worry as initially, flights will be limited and tourist numbers will not be comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

“Please note that the governments of some countries on the list have yet to allow their citizens to travel to Thailand. Also, the number of flights will be limited and closely monitored by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. Airlines cannot resume their services to the same level as they did before the pandemic.”

The CCSA has also dismissed suggestions that new Covid-19 infections in the so-called “blue zone” provinces could negatively affect re-opening plans. According to Apisamai, officials have taken factors other than infection rates into account, in deciding which locations can re-open. These include vaccination rates, the number of severe Covid-19 cases, number of Covid-related deaths, and the capacity of the public health system.

“Only certain areas in the 17 blue-zone provinces will be re-opened to foreign tourists, mostly cities with tourist attractions. These areas have been carefully considered and picked by the provincial communicable disease committee, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, and tourist associations in the province.”

She adds that rules governing the “Covid-Free Setting” for businesses can be flexible as people learn to adapt to the requirements.

“The ‘Covid-Free Setting’, which includes maintaining social distancing, having staffers double-jabbed and regularly tested using antigen test kits, aims to keep both customers and employees safe from the virus. It can be flexible, when necessary, as people will need time to adjust to the new normal.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand