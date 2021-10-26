Connect with us

Thailand

November reopening concerns majority of Thais, Department of Health survey shows

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

"Sandbox" traveller screening at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Bangkok

While many seem excited with the plan to reopen the country to vaccinated travellers on November 1, apparently the majority of Thais are concerned with how the Covid-19 situation will be with an influx of visitors from overseas.

Thailand’s Department of Health conducted a survey from October 14 to 20 and found that 94% of participants are concerned with how the Covid-19 situation will be after the reopening, although the department did not report how many people took part in the survey.

The department also reported that…

  • 72% of participants believe that Covid-19 prevention measures should be tightened and vaccinations should be accelerated to make sure each province reaches herd immunity.
  • 60% of participants say border patrol should be tightened to prevent illegal entry where people evade Covid-19 screening and quarantine.
  • 55% of participants say they support strict monitoring of Covid-19 preventative measures.
  • 28% of participants say they are confident in the disease control measures.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
RayWi
2021-10-26 17:44
We have to start somewhere, and at this point C19 is never going away, it will continue to mutate into other variance. We are insanely past the point where we need to learn to live with this terrible Chinese virus…
image
Poolie
2021-10-26 17:50
13 minutes ago, Dr.Sivada said: Majority of the Thais can’t think independently nor critically. All they do is following what they are told to do or what celebrities do. I’m not saying people in other countries are too much better,…
image
Soidog
2021-10-26 17:56
5 minutes ago, Poolie said: Wow! Just wow!! I agree. Sums the Thai education system up perfectly. Well done @Dr.Sivada
image
Graham
2021-10-26 18:03
Yes they should be concerned, how many are double vaxed now, a mere 28% I believe but hey, I don't make the rules, it's a clown who used to run around with a rifle in his hand. 555 TIT.
image
RobMuir
2021-10-26 18:39
1 hour ago, Guevara said: But you should take into account the amount of testing undertaken. Thailand has approx 25% of its population tested. The less you test, the fewer are going to be identified as positive. I have been…
Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Trending