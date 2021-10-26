November reopening concerns majority of Thais, Department of Health survey shows

While many seem excited with the plan to reopen the country to vaccinated travellers on November 1, apparently the majority of Thais are concerned with how the Covid-19 situation will be with an influx of visitors from overseas.

Thailand’s Department of Health conducted a survey from October 14 to 20 and found that 94% of participants are concerned with how the Covid-19 situation will be after the reopening, although the department did not report how many people took part in the survey.

The department also reported that…

72% of participants believe that Covid-19 prevention measures should be tightened and vaccinations should be accelerated to make sure each province reaches herd immunity.

60% of participants say border patrol should be tightened to prevent illegal entry where people evade Covid-19 screening and quarantine.

55% of participants say they support strict monitoring of Covid-19 preventative measures.

28% of participants say they are confident in the disease control measures.

