Airports of Thailand expects 726,000 passengers in November, mostly domestic

The president of Airports of Thailand says the country’s airports can expect around 726,000 passengers this month, following Thailand’s re-opening. However, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says most of those will be domestic travellers, with around 270,529 expected from overseas. The Bangkok Post reports that 31 flights, carrying around 2,600 passengers, landed at Suvarnabhumi yesterday. Around 1,500 were international arrivals.

Meanwhile, Anucha Nakasai from the PM’s Office says over 30,000 people have now registered under the Thailand Pass system, despite the glitches reported by some. Anucha has also reassured users that their data is safe, adding that the system’s security meets European standards. A number of government-run websites have been hit by data breaches recently, among them the Bangkok Immigration database and a Covid-19 vaccine registration website aimed at expats.

In other news, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has praised the Covid-19 testing being carried out on all international arrivals, describing it as fast, safe, and accurate. According to Anutin, Covid-19 infection numbers are likely to rise as a result of Thailand re-opening. However, he says the country is unlikely to see a rise in serious cases or deaths, thanks to its vaccination rate. It’s understood the rollout of vaccines is being further accelerated in the wake of the re-opening.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post