Tourism
Airports of Thailand expects 726,000 passengers in November, mostly domestic
The president of Airports of Thailand says the country’s airports can expect around 726,000 passengers this month, following Thailand’s re-opening. However, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says most of those will be domestic travellers, with around 270,529 expected from overseas. The Bangkok Post reports that 31 flights, carrying around 2,600 passengers, landed at Suvarnabhumi yesterday. Around 1,500 were international arrivals.
Meanwhile, Anucha Nakasai from the PM’s Office says over 30,000 people have now registered under the Thailand Pass system, despite the glitches reported by some. Anucha has also reassured users that their data is safe, adding that the system’s security meets European standards. A number of government-run websites have been hit by data breaches recently, among them the Bangkok Immigration database and a Covid-19 vaccine registration website aimed at expats.
In other news, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has praised the Covid-19 testing being carried out on all international arrivals, describing it as fast, safe, and accurate. According to Anutin, Covid-19 infection numbers are likely to rise as a result of Thailand re-opening. However, he says the country is unlikely to see a rise in serious cases or deaths, thanks to its vaccination rate. It’s understood the rollout of vaccines is being further accelerated in the wake of the re-opening.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
National Anti-Corruption Commission finishing up probe into Joe Ferrari’s unusual wealth
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand steps up fight against climate change | November 3
Bang Sue Station offers teenagers vaccination this week
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Remaining Moderna doses on track for delivery by end of first quarter of 2022
Studying in Phuket As Foreigner – Education Visa
Easing of alcohol restrictions hinges on Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation rate
Airports of Thailand expects 726,000 passengers in November, mostly domestic
Bangkok landmarks like Wat Po are not seeing many tourists
Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases and 56 deaths
Facebook facial recognition system being ditched amid growing privacy concerns
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
PM says Thailand will step up fight against climate change
Thailand News Today | Flights to Thailand take off, Moderna arrives in Thailand | Nov. 2
Vaccinations accelerated for inmates following Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons
Bangkok man busted for distributing pornography on social media
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- Thailand3 days ago
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
- Thailand23 hours ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
Recent comments: