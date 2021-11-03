Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Easing of alcohol restrictions hinges on Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation rate

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/David McKelvey

The National Security Council says any easing of alcohol restrictions will depend on the Covid-19 situation. NSC boss Supoj Malaniyom adds that the 17 provinces open to tourists are likely to be the first to see nightlife permitted to return. According to a Bangkok Post report, the sale of alcohol in restaurants could also be extended, provided the Covid-19 situation doesn’t escalate.

“At the moment, the CCSA will stick to the 9pm deadline for serving and selling alcohol, while an evaluation of the compliance rate and the Covid-19 situation is carried out over the initial 15 days.”

Supoj was responding to tourism representatives and hospitality business operators who attended a meeting at Government House yesterday. They have been calling for the rules on alcohol sales to be relaxed in order to boost tourism and the economy, but Supoj says officials need to monitor the Covid-19 situation first.

“The centre is closely monitoring the outcome of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on alcohol selling and there are discussions on these findings every 2 days, which are then summarised into a full CCSA report every 15 days.”

He adds that officials will conduct random inspections on hospitality venues and those caught breaking the rules will get a warning, followed by prosecution should they continue to violate restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sanan Angubolkul from the Thai Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that businesses want to see the alcohol sales cut-off time extended to 11pm. He points out that if the re-opening is a success, the country will see a significant rise in visitor numbers between now and the end of the year.

“If the re-opening of the country proves successful, the number of tourists expected to visit between now and the end of the year is 600,000, as opposed to the 85,000 recorded between January and September. And next year that number is expected to rise to about 10 million.”

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime24 mins ago

National Anti-Corruption Commission finishing up probe into Joe Ferrari’s unusual wealth
Thailand47 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thailand steps up fight against climate change | November 3
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Bang Sue Station offers teenagers vaccination this week

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Remaining Moderna doses on track for delivery by end of first quarter of 2022
Thailand1 hour ago

Studying in Phuket As Foreigner – Education Visa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Easing of alcohol restrictions hinges on Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation rate
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Airports of Thailand expects 726,000 passengers in November, mostly domestic
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok landmarks like Wat Po are not seeing many tourists
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases and 56 deaths
Technology3 hours ago

Facebook facial recognition system being ditched amid growing privacy concerns
Crime3 hours ago

Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Environment13 hours ago

PM says Thailand will step up fight against climate change
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Flights to Thailand take off, Moderna arrives in Thailand | Nov. 2
Thailand19 hours ago

Vaccinations accelerated for inmates following Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bangkok man busted for distributing pornography on social media
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending