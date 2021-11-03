Easing of alcohol restrictions hinges on Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation rate

The National Security Council says any easing of alcohol restrictions will depend on the Covid-19 situation. NSC boss Supoj Malaniyom adds that the 17 provinces open to tourists are likely to be the first to see nightlife permitted to return. According to a Bangkok Post report, the sale of alcohol in restaurants could also be extended, provided the Covid-19 situation doesn’t escalate.

“At the moment, the CCSA will stick to the 9pm deadline for serving and selling alcohol, while an evaluation of the compliance rate and the Covid-19 situation is carried out over the initial 15 days.”

Supoj was responding to tourism representatives and hospitality business operators who attended a meeting at Government House yesterday. They have been calling for the rules on alcohol sales to be relaxed in order to boost tourism and the economy, but Supoj says officials need to monitor the Covid-19 situation first.

“The centre is closely monitoring the outcome of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on alcohol selling and there are discussions on these findings every 2 days, which are then summarised into a full CCSA report every 15 days.”

He adds that officials will conduct random inspections on hospitality venues and those caught breaking the rules will get a warning, followed by prosecution should they continue to violate restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sanan Angubolkul from the Thai Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that businesses want to see the alcohol sales cut-off time extended to 11pm. He points out that if the re-opening is a success, the country will see a significant rise in visitor numbers between now and the end of the year.

“If the re-opening of the country proves successful, the number of tourists expected to visit between now and the end of the year is 600,000, as opposed to the 85,000 recorded between January and September. And next year that number is expected to rise to about 10 million.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post