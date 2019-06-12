Huawei running 5G testbeds in Thailand | The Thaiger

China phone-giant Huawei, along with Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry and interested partners, is now turning the much-awaited 5G Testbed into a reality.

As the first and only vendor so far to deliver the 5G network to Thailand’s 5G Testbed in the Eastern Economic Corridor in Sri Racha, Huawei is providing a platform that will be used for end-to-end tests and trials of applications in a real-world setting in Thailand. Sri Racha is just north of the Laem Chabang Seaport and Pattaya.

The Nation reports that the collaboration aims to test and bring the 5G experience to millions of consumers in education, automotive, manufacturing and industry, and health, who will benefit greatly from next-generation technologies. In media, the tests will give a glimpse into how 5G will power the UHD video industry, based on high bandwidth, low latency and a highly reliable network, enabling the new connectivity, new architecture and new media of the future. Huawei says that other partners are welcome to test their applications on its 5G platform. "The 5G Testbed project in Kasetsart University, Sri Racha campus, is in line with the government's policy to accelerate Thailand's digital-economy transformation," said Deng Feng, deputy managing director of Huawei Thailand. "This 5G Testbed will incite all industries to take their development to the next level. We look forward to collaborating with other vendors and various partners in an open and concerted manner to achieve 5G service innovation for Thailand and incubate a healthy 5G ecosystem. Huawei has invested a total of US$5 million (Bt156 million) for the 5G Testbed in Sri Racha.





