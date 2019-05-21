5G: Welcome to instant wi-fi and the internet-of-everything | The Thaiger

Technology
5G: Welcome to instant wi-fi and the internet-of-everything
5G will change everything. What 2, 3 and 4G have improved on, 5G will revolutionise and open up even more online possibilities. The internet-of-things will become the virtual internet of everything!
5G’s lightning speed will operate in almost real time – so fast it will actually be almost 200 faster than a human’s usual reaction time.
But most of us have still never used it, so it’s tough to understand how fast it will be or the full scope of things it will change.
Whilst the earlier generations of internet speed – 2G, 3G and 4G LTE – have slowly killed off entire business models (think CDs, newspapers, travel industry, telephony, gaming, shopping, publishing, transport), 5G (fifth generation) will have an even more profound affect on those and new emerging industries.
But whilst 5G’s speeds will be revolutionary and open up the internet to new and emerging industries, it has a distance problem and can only be transmitted over shorter distances than 4G. That means more towers transmitting the new 5G equivalent of ‘wi-fi’.
This is 5G on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in front of my hotel. It's crazy the difference a month makes. #FirstToRealTime pic.twitter.com/Syxc7HGrqn
— George L. Koroneos (@GLKCreative) May 16, 2019
The dream of ‘instant internet’, speeds that would allow you to download 120 4K movies in seconds, hear music instantly, in full broadband stereo, etc, etc, etc… is still just around the corner in Thailand.
But Huawei Technologies, Nokia and Ericsson are among the companies that took part in testing fifth-generation wireless network technology back in February this year. The Government’s NBTC says it wants Thailand to be one of the first Asian countries to make the jump to 5G.
China’s Huawei spent $5 million on related facilities as it tries to sustain its overseas expansion while countries around the world move to restrict its participation in local network projects.
Also, your current phone won’t be compatible with 5G. But all the major phone makers are gearing up, and in some cases announced, new 5G compatible phones.
Still, for the time being, it’s nice to see that the dream is slowly becoming a reality.
Technology
Google cut off Huawei’s access to some Android apps and services
In a surprise response to the ongoing Huawei vs Trump administration spat, Google has halted its business operations with Huawei.
Huawei is one of the leading mobile phone manufacturers in the world. The Google ‘pull out’ is effective immediately, according to a report from Reuters. The halted business streams include anything in relation to the transfer of hardware and software products except the open source ones. If the reports end up being fully rolled out, it would send shockwaves across the world and massively impact Huawei users and businesses.
Huawei was posed to overtake Samsung soon as the largest seller of Android phones in the world.
According to Reuters…
“Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, and the next version of its smartphones outside of China will also lose access to popular applications and services including the Google Play Store and Gmail app,”
Google have responded…
“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email.
Reuters first reported the news via unnamed sources on Sunday afternoon, and The Verge followed up a couple hours later with — again, anonymously sourced — confirmation.
Last Thursday, the US Trump administration added Huawei to their trade blacklist and owing to that it will be extremely difficult for Huawei to do business with US companies. Google is one of the US companies with the highest number of consumers in the world using its open-source operating system Android.
The move will put the users of Huawei smartphones in limbo. They won’t be able to get any new Android updates, security patches and even will lose access to Google Play Store which makes a huge portion of Android phone experience. The list of smartphones includes the recently launched high-end flagships of Huawei including P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, and the list continues.
Huawei, in just the recent quarter of 2019, shipped more than 59 million smartphones which makes a huge chunk of devices powered by Android Operating System. A source closer to the matter mentions that Google was forced to end ties with Huawei as a result of trade blacklisting of Huawei in US. Otherwise, Huawei was expected to become the biggest seller of Android-powered devices in the world beating Samsung and other Chinese smartphone manufacturers by a good margin.
Huawei will continue to have access to the licensed open source version of the Android operating system, which is available for everyone to use.
Huawei has not yet commented on the development. But in a recent interview to a Japenese publication Nikkei, Huawei’s CEO Ren had mentioned, “Huawei’s growth might slow under the U.S. restriction, but only slightly.”
The recent move by Google is going to change the power game between different smartphone manufacturers but only time will tell how Chinese smartphone companies and Chinese establishment will react and respond over this.
Technology
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
If you search for the word ‘vaccines’ in Twitter, the first thing you see from today is a post from the US Department of Health and Human Services pointing you to reliable health information instead of misinformation from the anti-vax adherents.
Twitter says it now has a new tool in ‘search’ prompting users to head to vaccines.org, which is run by informed officials and health professionals. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are facing intense pressure from lawmakers to remove anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms. The push-back is coming from officials and netizens.
The tool shows up on Android, iOS, Twitter’s mobile site, and on the newly designed desktop site in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Korea – more countries soon.
Twitter has used a similar tool that prompts users who search for terms related to suicide to contact a hotline for help. According to the blog post, Twitter intends to extend this tool to other health-related search terms in the future.
Last week, it was announced that Instagram would hide search results for anti-vax hashtags on its platform, effectively blocking any associated content. Two months ago Facebook announced it would also work to curb vaccine misinformation.
Technology
Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1
Car owners, and presumably motorbike owners, will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or licenses if they fail to pay traffic fines after July 1.
Much discussed over the past year and now on the horizon, the Land Transport Department and Royal Thai Police intend to clamp down on people avoiding or disregarding their traffic fines.
Starting from May 24, the two authorities will test their shared software program to determine if it works as planned. The software, matching the two databases, has been discussed for years and slowly reaching the point of technological reality.
“We introduce this measure to prevent motorists from ignoring tickets issued by traffic police,” according to the Transport Department’s deputy director general Chantira Parutpat.
5.4 million tickets have been unpaid, losing a huge amount of revenue for police and the traffic fines now working as intended. Chantira expected police to conduct a serios campaign next month about the serious consequences of ignoring tickets.
“People will be able to check whether they have had tickets pending if they use an app provided by police,” she pointed out.
According to her, motorists will be asked to pay all fines if they want to renew their car-registration licenses. Renewal is needed every year.
“If they don’t pay fines, we won’t approve the renewal.”
Police’s deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said police and the Land Transport Department had already linked their database for the implementation of this measure.
SOURCE: The Nation
