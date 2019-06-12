Prayut sworn in as 29th Thai PM. Cabinet appointments remain unresolved. | The Thaiger

Politics
Prayut sworn in as 29th Thai PM. Cabinet appointments remain unresolved.
Prayut Chan-o-cha was sworn in as the 29th Thai Prime Minister in a ceremony at Government House yesterday. Key points…
• PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has received royal endorsement as the new prime minister in a ceremony at Government House, a week after winning a vote in Parliament.
• The ceremony was attended by the leaders of the pro-junta coalition and other parliamentary representatives from other parties, with one notable exception, Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit.
• Prayut expressed his gratitude to His Majesty the King and promised to maintain high ethical standards and work to serve the public.
• The PM says that the issue of cabinet portfolios had not been discussed yesterday but reiterated that he would have the final say on the composition of his Cabinet.
Earlier yesterday, at a weekly press briefing, Prayut said the discussions on ministerial positions must take into account the appropriateness of the candidates as well as public interest.
“Now we are the elected government, with elected MPs from different parties. We are the government of all Thai people. The policies to be implemented must match the budget in the best interest of the public. It will be decided soon.”
Responding to concerns about the impact of Article 44 on different issues, Prayut tried to reassure the public not to be worried, saying everything would be sorted out before the new government takes office.
Until the new government is sworn in, the acting government will continue to have full authority to carry out the workings of a government.
ASEAN
PM Prayut receives Royal endorsement at Government House, Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
The newly elected ThaiPM, until now the Prime Minister-elect, has now received royal endorsement from His Majesty the King. The ceremony was held at Government House early this afternoon.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm says that PM Prayut and existing cabinet ministers from the previous government will attend the ASEAN Summit, scheduled for June 20-23 in Bangkok, because the new cabinet is unlikely to be endorsed before the Summit.
The PM has also been speaking in conciliatory tones earlier today saying that the positions offered to coalition partners will be honoured.
Thai PBS reports that the Prime Minister was in a good mood this morning, smiling as he greeted reporters at Government House in Bangkok. Asked whether he felt excited to receive the Royal Command, he said that “it felt normal, like any other day”.
The ceremony was held in the See Nga Chang room at the Thai Khu Fah building. Representatives of the 18 coalition parties were invited to attend the event, which was broadcast live from 1.20 pm.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
Thai PM receives royal endorsement. Negotiations on hold for today’s ceremonies.
Thailand’s new Prime Minister, the old one but now elected by the new parliament last Wednesday, is reported to have agreed to the ministerial post quotas Palang Pracharath promised to the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly invited all coalition partners to stop squabbling and attend the swearing-in ceremony for him to formerly take the post of PM in the new government. The event is taking place today at Government House.
A source, speaking to Bangkok Post, claims the horse-trading for cabinet portfolios (which opened up again over the weekend following the vote for PM last Wednesday), is over and that Bhumjaithai will take control of the Transport Ministry.
A faction within Palang Pracharat has been unhappy with the promises of cabinet portfolios made to Democrats and Bhumjaithai MPs. They have said all along they wanted the agriculture and transportation ministries in the new government. Prayut will need to keep them happy whilst finding a way to honour the promises made to coalition partners to secure his nomination as PM.
Meanwhile the Palang Pracharat secretary-general, Sontirat Sontijirawong, says members remain fully committed to putting their key economic policies into practice and that the Palang Pracharat party needs control over key economic ministries. His strongman stance seems contrary to the PMs recent conciliatory comments.
“We have to persuade our partners to work together in these key economic ministries, which will strengthen the coalition government,” he was quoted as saying in the Bangkok Post.
With today’s official swearing of the new PM in at Government House it is likely the back-room spats will remain toned down until the ceremonial dust settles and the negotiations kick off again.
Hot News
Democrats say, as far as they’re concerned, nothing has changed
“Everything is OK. There have been no changes to ministry portfolios. The Democrat seats in Cabinet are secure.”
Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanavisit has been dismissive this morning about weekend reports of factional members within Palang Pracharat wanting to reclaim ministries in the new parliament. He says confusion over the ministerial portfolios in the new government arose after members of a Palang Pracharat faction said that the allocations hadn’t been settled.
Jurin conceded that there had been numerous postings over the weekend, and duelling Tweets between a spokesperson from Palang Pracharat and the Bhumjaithai leader, saying that the allocation of cabinet ministers had not been concluded.
Mr Jurin says that the Democrats will discuss the issue of their MPs acting as ministers for the new Cabinet. He said this would follow the confirmation of the election of Prayut Chan-o-cha in parliament last week receiving royal assent.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Jurin said that the new PM was entitled to consider the cabinet line-up before it was submitted for royal approval.
