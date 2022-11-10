Technology
Failed 14 million baht temple lighting system may quash UNESCO nomination
A failed 14 million baht lighting system isn’t helping southern Thailand’s temple of Phra Mahathat Woramahavihan’s bid to become a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. The lighting system was installed around the main stupa of Phra Borommathat Chedi in 2014, but those responsible for the project have largely left it in disarray. The lighting is now in need of repairs due to the damages sustained, but no one has stepped up to fix the issues.
The Department of Civil Works and Town and Country Planning funded the lighting system, which was part of a plan to nominate the stupa, located in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. According to Thai PBS World, there has been no response or plans to fix the expensive project. Many believe the temple was built by King Sri Dhamma Sokaraj in the early 13th century. It was to serve as a symbol for the Theravada Buddhism sect in the province. It is known as one of the most important historical sites in Thailand and serves as the main Buddhist centre in the province.
Visitors to the temple mostly come to worship and see the supposed tooth of the Lord Buddha which the temple is thought to house. The royal first-class temple is located on Ratchadamnoen Road in Tambon Nai Mueang.
According to Wikipedia, “the present pagoda has a distinctive Sri Lankan style. The top is entirely covered by pure gold. Inside the temple are many edifices especially the royal building which has beautiful architecture from the Ayutthaya period and the Sam Chom building where Phra Si Thamma Sokarat, the Buddha image attired in royal clothes, is housed. There are also the Phra Maha Phinetkrom (the equestrian image) building and the Thap Kaset building. In addition, the Khian and Pho Lanka buildings are used to display artefacts donated to the temple by Buddhists.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Failed 14 million baht temple lighting system may quash UNESCO nomination
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Meta to let go 11,000 employees as Zuckerberg admits he got company projections wrong
6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal leaving at least six dead
Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
101 Isaan locals suffer hearing loss fever after eating raw pork
Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
MOPH to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk after drinking it
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites22 hours ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Education2 days ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business3 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok