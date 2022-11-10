Connect with us

Hot News

Meta to let go 11,000 employees as Zuckerberg admits he got company projections wrong

Published

 on 

Facebook’s parent company Meta is laying off 11,000 of its employees in what is one of the largest workforce cuts this year in the United States. A weak advertising market and soaring costs have been attributed to the 13% cut in the company’s workforce. But, Meta is just one of the major tech companies to conduct such cuts, joining Elon Musk’s Twitter and Microsoft Corp.

According to The Straits Times, the scalebacks are the first in the company’s 18-year history. Since its founding in 2004, the current digital advertising market has slowed, along with the US economy teetering on the brink of a recession.

Insider magazine noted that the company employed more than 87,000 people as of September 30. Meta Platforms Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, warned employees at the end of September that there would be a restructuring to adapt to the changing market. The company also says it will extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter of next year in light of high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Zuckerberg says the reductions will occur company-wide, with its recruiting team seeing the most cuts. Its business teams will also be substantially restructured.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry for those impacted.”

Meta will also transition some of its employees to desk sharing, reduce its real estate footprint, and review its infrastructure spending. The cuts by Meta and other major tech companies come as the pandemic’s boom came crashing down. Zuckerberg admitted that his previous anticipations of the surge in e-commerce and web traffic from the pandemic were faulty. Zuckerberg’s multibillion-dollar virtual-reality push of the metaverse has also contributed to the company’s recent moves to restructure.

“But the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than expected. I got this wrong.”

Meta saw its stocks plunge by 71% this year, with its profits falling to US$4.4 billion, a 52% decrease from last year.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News6 mins ago

Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Lifestyle14 mins ago

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Technology45 mins ago

Failed 14 million baht temple lighting system may quash UNESCO nomination
Sponsored7 days ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Hot News1 hour ago

Meta to let go 11,000 employees as Zuckerberg admits he got company projections wrong
Hot News1 hour ago

6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal leaving at least six dead
Hot News1 hour ago

Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

101 Isaan locals suffer hearing loss fever after eating raw pork
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Thailand16 hours ago

Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thailand16 hours ago

MOPH to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk after drinking it
Pattaya17 hours ago

1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Lifestyle17 hours ago

Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Environment18 hours ago

TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok18 hours ago

Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending