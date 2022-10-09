Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition

Three conservation areas on the Andaman Sea are to be nominated for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognition by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

As the islands prepare to welcome tourists on October 15, Varawut was inspecting a maintenance and waste collection project on Koh Miang of the Similan Islands in Phangnga province. Reports in the Bangkok Post said the ministry plans to propose the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves to UNESCO. The area of around 30,000 square kilometres covers three Andaman coastal provinces of Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket. The nomination process will be finished in February next year.

The Phang Nga Bay area, including Khao Lak, the Similan Islands and Surin Island, is the perfect place for a relaxing beach holiday and diving. There are many untouched locations where hardly any tourists go, with stunning views, wild animals in the rainforest and vibrant local life among the mangroves.

“We are studying preparations for the diving season in the Andaman Sea. The Andaman coast is such a unique place that we wish to nominate it to UNESCO as it requires long-term conservation, not just from locals,” said Varawut.

The park is required to make sure diving companies do not permit outboard boats to carry divers. Staff are required to pass cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) training and provide accessible water safety equipment.

Koh Tachai in Similan National Park will be open to tourists as soon as its reefs recover. However, the number of visitors will be limited to preserve delicate marine resources.