Tourism
Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Three conservation areas on the Andaman Sea are to be nominated for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognition by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.
As the islands prepare to welcome tourists on October 15, Varawut was inspecting a maintenance and waste collection project on Koh Miang of the Similan Islands in Phangnga province. Reports in the Bangkok Post said the ministry plans to propose the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves to UNESCO. The area of around 30,000 square kilometres covers three Andaman coastal provinces of Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket. The nomination process will be finished in February next year.
The Phang Nga Bay area, including Khao Lak, the Similan Islands and Surin Island, is the perfect place for a relaxing beach holiday and diving. There are many untouched locations where hardly any tourists go, with stunning views, wild animals in the rainforest and vibrant local life among the mangroves.
“We are studying preparations for the diving season in the Andaman Sea. The Andaman coast is such a unique place that we wish to nominate it to UNESCO as it requires long-term conservation, not just from locals,” said Varawut.
The park is required to make sure diving companies do not permit outboard boats to carry divers. Staff are required to pass cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) training and provide accessible water safety equipment.
Koh Tachai in Similan National Park will be open to tourists as soon as its reefs recover. However, the number of visitors will be limited to preserve delicate marine resources.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Phew! No drug use in Phuket clubs – Police
In the soup – wildlife trafficker extradited to US
CNN to be prosecuted for invasive daycare massacre coverage
Miracle at nap time – the girl who survived
Gun laws in Thailand to be discussed by House committee
Once bitten… English financial advisor who took chunk out of Thai investors
Ring craft – Muay Thai referees saving fighters from themselves
Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Crime3 days ago
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
-
Politics3 days ago
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
-
Crime3 days ago
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured