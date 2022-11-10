Connect with us

Lifestyle

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind

Published

 on 

Thailand or bust? If you are planning to move or travel to Thailand, we have a packing guide that can help you skip the headache of knowing what to bring to the country and what to leave behind. As Thailand is a tropical country which features hot, very hot, and rainy seasons, there is really no need to bring anything warm in your luggage. Besides a good rain jacket and some comfortable shoes, your packing list should consist only of essential items that may not be available in Thailand.

As the southeast Asian country is known for offering almost everything under its tropical sun, if you do forget something, don’t worry as you can probably find it again at a cheaper price inside the country.

Things to bring:

  • Medicines with a prescription from your doctor
  • Sun cream (as it is expensive to buy in Thailand)
  • Stick deodorant (if you don’t like liquid)
  • Underwear and bras (Asian sizes can be smaller)
  • Socks (if you have size 40 or larger feet)
  • A good-quality rain jacket as most rain jackets in Thailand are made from plastic
  • Universal plug adapter
  • Purchase a VPN (if you need to access websites in your home country that may be blocked in Thailand, such as online banking)

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind | News by Thaiger

Documents to bring:

  • Passport and a few copies (this is a no-brainer)
  • A few passport photos
  • Birth certificate
  • Driving license (if you can get an international driving license before leaving, it will be to your great advantage)
  • Immunisations record
  • Unlocked mobile phone (you can also get it unlocked in Thailand if you forget)
  • Travel pillow and blanket if necessary
  • Snacks from your home country that may not be available or are overpriced in Thailand
  • For Americans, ranch dressing is a must!

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind | News by Thaiger

 

Things to do before leaving:

  • Notify banks and credit cards of your travel dates and location
  • Get recommended vaccinations for Thailand
  • Purchase travel health insurance (make sure to read the fine print)

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind | News by Thaiger

 

Things to leave behind:

  • Pants (if you need them for work then make sure they are light in weight)
  • Long-sleeve shirts (again, it is hot in Thailand)
  • Over-the-counter medicines (you can find almost any medicine at any of the Thai pharmacies without needing a prescription)
  • Boots (unless they are rain boots)
  • Scarves (unless you intend on dressing to the nines)
  • Fuzzy hats (again, it is hot in Thailand)

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind | News by Thaiger

 

Although this list isn’t inclusive of everything you may need to consider, it will certainly help those who need a good starting point when planning a trip to the Land of Smiles. Good luck on your journey and make sure to read up on current laws and regulations before you set foot on your new path in life!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News5 mins ago

Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Lifestyle13 mins ago

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Technology45 mins ago

Failed 14 million baht temple lighting system may quash UNESCO nomination
Sponsored7 days ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Hot News1 hour ago

Meta to let go 11,000 employees as Zuckerberg admits he got company projections wrong
Hot News1 hour ago

6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal leaving at least six dead
Hot News1 hour ago

Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

101 Isaan locals suffer hearing loss fever after eating raw pork
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Thailand16 hours ago

Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thailand16 hours ago

MOPH to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk after drinking it
Pattaya17 hours ago

1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Lifestyle17 hours ago

Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Environment18 hours ago

TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok18 hours ago

Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending