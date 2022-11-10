Lifestyle
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Thailand or bust? If you are planning to move or travel to Thailand, we have a packing guide that can help you skip the headache of knowing what to bring to the country and what to leave behind. As Thailand is a tropical country which features hot, very hot, and rainy seasons, there is really no need to bring anything warm in your luggage. Besides a good rain jacket and some comfortable shoes, your packing list should consist only of essential items that may not be available in Thailand.
As the southeast Asian country is known for offering almost everything under its tropical sun, if you do forget something, don’t worry as you can probably find it again at a cheaper price inside the country.
Things to bring:
- Medicines with a prescription from your doctor
- Sun cream (as it is expensive to buy in Thailand)
- Stick deodorant (if you don’t like liquid)
- Underwear and bras (Asian sizes can be smaller)
- Socks (if you have size 40 or larger feet)
- A good-quality rain jacket as most rain jackets in Thailand are made from plastic
- Universal plug adapter
- Purchase a VPN (if you need to access websites in your home country that may be blocked in Thailand, such as online banking)
Documents to bring:
- Passport and a few copies (this is a no-brainer)
- A few passport photos
- Birth certificate
- Driving license (if you can get an international driving license before leaving, it will be to your great advantage)
- Immunisations record
- Unlocked mobile phone (you can also get it unlocked in Thailand if you forget)
- Travel pillow and blanket if necessary
- Snacks from your home country that may not be available or are overpriced in Thailand
- For Americans, ranch dressing is a must!
Things to do before leaving:
- Notify banks and credit cards of your travel dates and location
- Get recommended vaccinations for Thailand
- Purchase travel health insurance (make sure to read the fine print)
Things to leave behind:
- Pants (if you need them for work then make sure they are light in weight)
- Long-sleeve shirts (again, it is hot in Thailand)
- Over-the-counter medicines (you can find almost any medicine at any of the Thai pharmacies without needing a prescription)
- Boots (unless they are rain boots)
- Scarves (unless you intend on dressing to the nines)
- Fuzzy hats (again, it is hot in Thailand)
Although this list isn’t inclusive of everything you may need to consider, it will certainly help those who need a good starting point when planning a trip to the Land of Smiles. Good luck on your journey and make sure to read up on current laws and regulations before you set foot on your new path in life!
