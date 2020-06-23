Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone | The Thaiger

Technology
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
In Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple launches its new iPhone app, CarKey, which allows drivers to unlock their cars wirelessly on their phones. The wireless car key will be available on Apple’s new iOS 13 operating system as well as the upcoming iOS 14 system on Monday. The first car to endorse this new feature will be the 2021 BMW 5 Series, which will reach US distributors next month.
CarKey uses near-field communication and allows drivers, by tapping on their smartphone, to activate their car. The wireless charging pad for a CarKey-enabled iPhone allows drivers to start and drive off their car. Users will also be able to build new virtual keys for family and friends and share them via iMessage. Apple also stated the safety advantages of CarKey during the announcement, claiming that keys could be disabled remotely if a phone is misplaced or stolen.
Apple hopes to extend the product into other products and models and partners with organizations from the automotive industry to do so. It also says that it is developing technology that would allow drivers, while keeping their phones in the bag, to unlock and start their cars.
The company also announced updates to its Maps service, which includes a feature that includes fabric and model for an electric car, battery level and environmental conditions and locates charging stations along a route.
SOURCE: Business Insider
Economy
U-tapao and Eastern Airport City deal officially signed
The deal for a public/private partnership for the U-tapao International Airport and Eastern Airport City projects has been officially signed. The agreement is between the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand and U-tapao International Aviation Company. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the signing ceremony yesterday at Government House.
The deal is for a major infrastructure project to upgrade U-tapao, which serves Chon Buri and Rayong provinces, to become Bangkok’s third commercial international airport, linked with the Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports via high speed rail. The project will also create a business development hub in the 30 kilometres around the airport.
Connecting with Bangkok by sea, road, rail and air, the project is expected to drive Thailand to become a regional aviation hub and the prime gateway to Asia. In April Airbuses pulled the plug on their intention to partner with the project.
The project is expected to cost around 290 billion baht, with an expected 305 billion baht return; it is expected to generate tax revenues of more than 62 billion baht, create more than 15,000 jobs a year for the first 5 years, and encourage advanced technology and human resource development in aviation and related businesses.
The project is to be located in Ban Chang district of Rayong province, about 30 kilometres from Pattaya and Map Ta Phut industrial estate.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Thai Health Minister Anutin takes to TikTok
Warning!
TikTok Thailand says only 1% of its users are aged 45-55. Turns out one of them is Thailand’s mercurial Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul. Remember him? He disappeared from Twitter after his comments about “dirty farang” in the early days of the Covid-19 crisis, where he accused foreigners of being the cause of the outbreak in Thailand. His racist remarks have been credited with legitimising xenophobic sentiment among some Thais and he was sidelined from the Government’s Covid-19 task force pretty much immediately after, sent out to the outlying provinces instead for photo opportunities.
Well, he’s back, at least on TikTok. A report in Khaosod English says Minister Anutin has posted a couple of videos on the site under the handle @nituna1966 (his birth year and his name spelt backwards). In one clip, posted at the end of May, he can be seen lip-synching to audio from Thai toddler sensation @Phuriwat.M. “People watching aren’t giving me hearts. I’ll spank you,” mimes Anutin.
Here it is…
@nituna1966
TikTok Thailand says the vast majority of its users are in the younger age brackets, with half aged 18-24 and a third aged 13-17. Anutin is 53 and is believed to be the first prominent Thai politician to join the network (the rest of the Thai cabinet has so far resisted the temptation to follow Anutin’s lead).
Anutin deleted his Twitter account in March after his inflammatory comments went viral and caused uproar, putting the PM and fellow ministers into damage control.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Activist asks why the government wants public mobile phone data
The secretary-general of the Thai Constitution Protection Association has denounced government plans to ask phone operators for details of the public’s usage, which officials claim would only be used to prevent any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus.
Srisuwan Janya plans to file a petition with the National Human Rights Commission today, calling for the Ministry of Defence and the Disease Control Department to be investigated. He says the government’s actions are a violation of citizens’ freedoms, rights and human dignity, which are protected under the Thai Constitution. He adds that such action could also contravene the Privacy of Information Protection Act.
For its part, the MoD says it was only looking into the possibility of using the data to maintain the seemingly successful suppression of Covid-19. It says the idea arose from the cluster of infections caused by a boxing match going ahead at Bangkok’s Lumpini Stadium in early March, two days after the government had ordered such venues to close.
Spokesman Raksak Rotepimphan claims that if the mobile phone data of all those who attended the stadium that night had been available to the government at the time, they could have been tracked and advised of the need to get themselves checked. Instead the Disease Control Department was only able to trace 800 out of an approximate 2,800 who were at the event.
In a report in Thai PBS World, Raksak admits the government has invited five mobile phone providers for a meeting with the MoD, along with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, but insists the government has no intention of violating citizens’ rights. He points out that the government has not used a phone tracking system that was finished mid-May.
However, academic Saranee Archavananthakul has questioned why the Ministry of Defence should be involved in monitoring people for public health purposes, pointing out that this is the responsibility of the Disease Control Department. She also wants to know why the government’s plans have not been shared with the public before now, adding that Thai citizens also don’t know about the plans to introduce another app, separate to the Thai Chana platform, which the government plans to use to track people without their knowledge.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
