World Covid-19 cases accelerate as the toll surpasses 9 million infections | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
World Covid-19 cases accelerate as the toll surpasses 9 million infections
Global coronavirus infections have now topped 9 million infections with the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating in cases. As parts of the world start to open up the World Health Organisation is warning that, far from even getting to a second wave, most of the world is still deep into its first wave.
Europe has been steadily easing community and even travel lockdowns in recent weeks. France has taken the step of allowing millions of children to return to school.
But there are many parts of the world – South America, parts of South Asia – that are only just starting to feel the full impact of the pandemic. Countries like South Korea, Singapore and China are being hit by small outbreaks, just when they’d thought they had things under control. Mexico, Peru, Chile and Argentina are also coping with their own crises… Mexico City being forced to delay plans for reopening its economy as the country’s death toll raced past 21,000 in recent days.
Even Saudi Arabia has announced it is scaling back the hajj Islamic pilgrimage in July.
The WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bemoans the lack of ‘world solidarity’ in the fight against the pandemic
“The pandemic is still accelerating. We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world. The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it.”
The WHO believes that some governments have not successfully communicated the seriousness of the pandemic or the potential impact of the virus.
Two notable world leaders, commanding over a total of 500 million people, have actively played down the severity of the pandemic in their countries.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly mocked the threat of Covid-19, calling a “little flu” and arguing the economic impact of shutdowns is a greater concern. More than 51,000+ people have been confirmed to have died from the Covid-19 in Brazil, with the number of deaths accelerating quickly. On April 10, there was only 1,000 people who had died. Throughout May more than 1,000 people were dying every day in Brazil.
Brazil’s official death toll is second only to the US, which has recorded 122,000+ fatalities with 2.38 million active cases, and US President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis has been widely criticised as erratic and chaotic. In recent weeks the US President has not held any media conferences to discuss the country’s response to the recent acceleration of new cases, particularly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Georgia and Mississippi.
With a vaccine still far away, the WHO is calling for a rapid increase in production of a new treatment drug called dexamethasone, which has been shown to have life-saving potential for seriously ill victims of Covid-19.
A viable vaccine for a coronavirus has never been developed in the past, as 100s of labs around the world race to try and develop and test a safe vaccine.
Business
PM urges Thai industry representatives to adjust to “new normal”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Thai business representatives to accept and adapt to the new way of doing things in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. He was speaking during a meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries, where he called for the private and civil sectors to work with the government to get the economy going again.
In talks with FTI President Supant Mongkolsuthree, the PM says the government continues to balance long term economic recovery with dealing with the Covid-19 situation, and that to be successful in meeting these challenges, full cooperation is needed between businesses, the government and the public. The PM says transparency is now key as the country’s economy is restarted.
The PM points out that his administration has put several measures in place to help Thai businesses, including cutting electricity charges by 5%, reducing their social security contributions to 1%, and providing assistance with obtaining bank loans and state funding. The government has also asked the Bank of Thailand to provide struggling small and medium-sized businesses with soft loans to help tide them over.
Mr. Supant says he recognises the help provided by the government and commends the current administration on how it has dealt with the Covid crisis. Thailand’s handling of the situation has been lauded in a number of international media outlets, with the FTI president saying he feels confident the country will once again be viewed as a favourable option both for investment and tourism.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s eastern economic zone lobbies for increase in foreign business visitors
Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor is pushing for more foreign business people to be allowed to enter Thailand when the country reopens for international visitors. No date has yet been confirmed for this. The EEC is a special economic region consisting of the eastern provinces of Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong, with the purpose of developing these provinces into an important ASEAN economic zone.
The EEC is lobbying the government’s Covid-19 task force to allow more foreign businesspeople to visit the eastern provinces, on condition they fulfill strict criteria for entry into Thailand. These include being tested for Covid-19, both in their home country and on arrival in the Kingdom, holding medical insurance that covers treatment for Covid-19, and undergoing 14 days’ quarantine at designated spots within the EEC area.
The request comes after the government’s announcement that it plans to allow 7 different groups of foreigners into the country once international flights resume.
The EEC is also in talks about a further relaxion of Covid restrictions to grant access to the eastern economic zone to potential investors. A report in Nation Thailand today says business representatives from various Asian countries are asking Thailand to ease some of the criteria and grant entry to their citizens for business-related visits.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
“Musicians and performers must wear face shields.”
Well, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news if you’re the owner of an entertainment venue in Thailand. You CAN re-open… soon. BUT, the CCSA has put together a list of 22 requirements you’ll have to meet when you re-open your doors.
Not surprisingly the owners and representatives are unhappy about the long list of encumbrances on venues who will re-open under the new phase 5 guidelines. The list of rules is being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this Friday.
Of businesses left to re-open in Thailand, the entertainment industry includes pubs, karaoke outlets, massage parlours and other types of adult entertainment venues. Shuttered since March, the venues are eager to open in July.
Here’s some of the main restrictions, among the long list…
• Restrict the number of customers
• Check body temperature of patrons and provide hand sanitiser
• Groups of people sitting together – maximum 5. They will have to sit 1 metre away from each other.
• At least 2 metres between tables, or install barriers
• No singing or dancing (that includes your club team song after the 9th beer)
• Drinks in glasses only, not bottles
• Staff must wear face masks AND face shields
• No ‘gathering’, ‘shouting’, or ‘wandering’
• Musicians and performers must wear face shields (who wants to hear those silly lyrics anyway!?)
• No competitions or group activities, including pool and darts
• Ensure social distancing in smoking areas
• Ban ‘product presenters’ from sitting with guests (huh?!)
Last week the country’s musicians and entertainers pleaded with the the government to allow them to return to work. They told officials that they were in dire financial straits.
Operators say limiting customers to five in a group may keep them from coming and are complaining that the rules for entertainment venues are stricter than the ones imposed on eateries and filming crews.
But, keen to pry their doors open again, operators admit they will have no choice but to comply with the new rules. In the meantime they are urging the CCSA to reconsider the draconian list of restrictions and consider relaxing the rules, either before Phase 5 starts or a few weeks after.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the government will consider the lifting of the emergency decree by this Friday.
Mr Wissanu says the decision whether to lift or extend Thailand’s emergency decree will be made based “on the assessment of Covid-19 risks”.
“If the country does not face a second wave of infections, then the Communicable Disease Control Act is adequate to contain the virus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
