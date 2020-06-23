image
Connect with us

Crime

Officials investigate the illegal logging of 36 rai in Narathiwat

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Officials investigate the illegal logging of 36 rai in Narathiwat | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Terry Whittaker
    • follow us in feedly

In Southern Thailand, 36 rai (about 14 acres) of forest on the Sankalakhiri mountain range has been cleared illegally by encroachers. The incident happened in the Chanae district. Director of the intelligence office of the Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command, acting on information from concerned villagers, ordered soldiers and officials to check on the alleged encroachment high up in the mountain range.

The Sankalakhiri mountain range is the Thai section of the larger Titiwangsa Mountains which form the backbone of the Malay Peninsula.

Yesterday, the team travelled in the rain for about two hours to the Mubaraenae village in tambon Chang Phuak on the ridge of the Sankalakhiri mountains. They needed 4 wheel drives and then completed the journey on foot to the inaccessible area. They found the area had been cleared in 7 spots, covering about 36 rai.

Officials say that sawdust strewn around in the area indicates that the felled trees had been processed before being removed from the area.

There had already been holes dug… officials suspect that they’d be growing durian and rubber trees, both high yield and popular crops in the South.

Officials say they will file an official complaint with the Chanae police over the encroachment.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath

The leader of an alleged motorbike-stealing gang was arrested yesterday in Southern Thailand. Police also seized 16 motorbikes that had been stolen from various districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Udomchai Sukyoi, who went by the name Sua Om, was arrested at a hotel in the province. Police found vehicle registration books, which Sukyoi allegedly kept as collateral while gang members worked on reselling the bikes. Police say they also found “drug paraphernalia”. After arresting and interrogating Sukyoi, police located the 16 stolen motorbikes.

He also confessed to using the illicit drugs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Police have arrested 5 people who allegedly ran a loan shark business in Pattaya. The smart phone app “True Cash Pro” illegally gave out loans whilst imposing excessive interest rates. Authorities say the business had around 10,000 borrowers and over 100 million baht in circulation.

Police started investigating the online scam after receiving complaints about the company demanding people pay high interest rates. Some reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest rates of 22 – 28%.

The 5 people arrested were all Chinese nationals. Police also confiscated 11 notebooks, 11 desktop computers and 35 mobile phones. A Bangkok collection agency is also being charged for allegedly being involved in the operation, collecting repayments from from around 5,000 of the app’s customers and charging 580 baht per person.

Police also seized 31 accounts at 6 different banks associated with both of the companies, with deposits adding up to 22 million baht.

SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Hua Hin

Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A woman allegedly stole 33 million baht in government funds over the course of a year, using some of it support her gambling addiction. 28 year old Kanitha Hoythong, who worked in the finance and accounting section of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial offices, was arrested on charges of misappropriation and forging government documents.

Hoythong allegedly forged signatures of authorised personnel and transferred money allocated for drought relief to a relative’s account, posing it as collateral for contractors working on various projects. Thai media says there were also remaining funds in an insurance contract account with a contractor, and Hoythong allegedly transferred those funds.

An internal investigation found that she had been stealing money since June 2019 and somehow it went unnoticed. Local media says the Prachuap Khiri Khan governor is still confused to how the woman was able to access the province’s account.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending