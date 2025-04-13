Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival
Tourists at the Hat Yai Midnight Songkran festival in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, today raised concerns over the inflated prices of water sold for the event, with costs reaching 1,000 baht for 200 litres.

Many Malaysian tourists participated in the festival, attracting vendors who charged significantly higher prices for water, claiming it included ice.

The Songkhla governor, Chotinrin Kerdsom, responded by ordering a strict investigation into the issue of overpriced water at the festival. The task was assigned to Songkhla deputy governor, Jirawat Maneechot, alongside Hat Yai district chief Ek Yangapai Na Songkhla and Hat Yai municipality officers, following a complaint from a concerned person.

Upon inspection, it was found that both locals and tourists were enjoying the Songkran festivities in large numbers. However, vendors were placing barrels containing 200 litres of water for sale at exorbitant prices.

Two vendors explained that the high costs were due to transportation expenses and the fact that their customers were predominantly foreigners. Additionally, the water needed to remain cold, necessitating a substantial and continuous supply of ice, which was cited as a reason for the inflated prices.

While the water did not fall under any regulations requiring displayed pricing, it was deemed unreasonable to sell it at such high rates. Officials advised vendors that exploiting the situation could lead to legal action.

Jirawat highlighted that to minimise costs and enhance the festive atmosphere, the Hat Yai municipality arranged for free water services throughout the Songkran celebrations.

This initiative aimed to provide sufficient water for all participants and included public announcements of the free water service points to ensure tourists were informed and the issue was addressed effectively, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 42 year old Vietnamese woman was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly slashing open bags belonging to people praying during the Songkran celebrations.

