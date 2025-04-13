Vietnamese woman arrested in Bangkok for Songkran thefts

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 42 year old Vietnamese woman was apprehended in Bangkok for allegedly cutting open bags of people praying during Songkran festivities.

The arrest, made today, April 13, at 2.30am, followed surveillance footage capturing the act. The operation involved multiple high-ranking police officers, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom. Nguyen, charged with theft and disguising herself to avoid detection, was arrested in a hotel room.

Items found with her included a blue dress, a black pair of shoes, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and a Samsung Galaxy A9 phone. She also had various foreign currencies, such as US dollars and Indonesian rupiah, along with a cutter knife and passport copy.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged yesterday, April 12, at 11.25am by a victim who reported their bag being slashed at Wat Pho temple, with items including 3,000 baht (US$90) in cash and credit cards stolen.

The police investigation, aided by CCTV footage, identified two suspects who coordinated the theft. Arrest warrants were issued by the Criminal Court yesterday, April 12.

Nguyen was located at a hotel by police after a tip-off, where she was identified by her distinctive features.

Upon her arrest, Nguyen admitted to being Vietnamese and confirmed her name. She had previously been deported and re-entered illegally through Chanthaburi province to commit the crime during Songkran.

Nguyen has been handed over to Phra Ratchawang Police Station for legal proceedings as efforts continue to locate her accomplice. The police have advised tourists to be vigilant with their belongings in crowded areas during the festive season.

They have assured the public of increased security measures to prevent further incidents of pickpocketing, as per their commanding officer’s directive, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Immigration officers in Nong Khai province apprehended three Colombian nationals suspected of stealing from luxury residences in Pathum Thani. The arrests took place at 10.30am on April 7, just as the suspects were attempting to leave the country.

