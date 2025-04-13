Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

A fatal shooting occurred at a schoolteacher’s residence in Suphan Buri, leaving a senior police officer dead. The suspect, a photographer from a well-known TV channel, has surrendered to the police. Investigations into the motive are ongoing.

Yesterday, April 12, Police Lieutenant Colonel Panya Yupitak, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) at Thung Khok Police Station in Suphan Buri province, was alerted to the shooting incident at a house in Moo 1, Ban Nong Jik, Nong Bo subdistrict, Song Phi Nong district. Accompanied by Police Colonel Yanathorn Sanitpanyawuttho and forensic officers, they proceeded to the scene to investigate.

The incident took place at the home of a schoolteacher referred to as A (a pseudonym) from a local primary school. Police discovered the body of 55 year old Police Lieutenant Colonel Thaksin (surname withheld), Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) at Thung Khok Police Station. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face. Officials gathered evidence for further examination.

The alleged perpetrator, B (a pseudonym), a photographer for a prominent television channel, surrendered to the police at the scene. B, A’s former partner, had reportedly visited her home and fatally shot Pol. Lt. Col. Thaksin before turning himself in.

Police Major General Watcharin Prasopdee, Commander of the Suphan Buri Provincial Police, stated that officers from Thung Khok Police Station have meticulously collected evidence and interviewed all witnesses. After surrendering, B was taken to the station for questioning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that B and A had divorced approximately two years ago. B had previously instructed A not to allow Pol. Lt. Col. Thaksin, a close friend of hers, to visit the house. B was reportedly upset as he had contributed to the mortgage of the house.

Upon seeing Pol. Lt. Col. Thaksin there, he became enraged and fired the fatal shots. While the motive is suspected to be jealousy, further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause before proceeding with legal action, reported KhaoSod.