Phuket police set up 11 checkpoints to prevent road accidents during Songkran

The Songkran holidays, or the Thai New Year, is a time notorious for road accidents all over Thailand. During the long holiday, drunk driving increases and road accidents are even more common than usual on Thailand’s dangerous roads. Phuket police officers have set up 11 checkpoints around the island to catch anyone drunk driving or driving dangerously and to help anyone in need.

Phuket police will operate 11 main checkpoints, three secondary checkpoints and ten service points according to the island’s road accident prevention and reduction plan for one week from April 11-17 to cover the Songkran holidays.

Police from Muang Phuket Police Station and public health officials jointly set up a checkpoint on Thepkrasatree road in front of Muang Mai Building which will act as the main checkpoint for Phuket town.

During the Songkran holidays last year, over 277 people died in car accidents in Thailand and a further 2,357 were injured. Drunk driving was involved in over one third of the accidents.

The checkpoints have been set up as part of Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew’s pre-Songkran road safety campaign. Narong’s goal is to have zero casualties during the holiday.

If you’re planning on drinking this Songkran, get a taxi!

SOURCE: ThaiRath