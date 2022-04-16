Thailand’s Covid trend is ‘down’ as we wait for the fallout from Songkran travel

The trend for Thailand’s daily new Covid infections is heading down. Despite the warnings of increased cases (up to 100,000 infections per day in one estimate), the trend over the past week has been down.

The current surge hit its peak on April 1 with 28,029 new infections but has been on a downward trajectory ever since. Today Thailand registered 18,892 new Covid infections but is still seeing a rising trend of 125 new Covid-related fatalities, the seventh day in a row where the number of deaths has been more than 100 people.

But the Public Health Ministry warns that there are around 8 – 10,000 positive results each day from ATK tests each day as well.

There were 18,799 new coronavirus infections around Thailand, only 11 among prison inmates, a huge drop since peaks over 1,000 a day last year. 82 of yesterday’s numbers were imported.

22,220 Covid patients have discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there has been more than 4 million Covid-19 infections, although it is estimated that the current numbers may be under-reported due to the highly infections nature of the Omicron variants of Covid-19.