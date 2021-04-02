Songkran, Thailand’s wettest holiday, dampened by Covid-19 | Thaiger

Songkran
Songkran, Thailand’s wettest holiday, dampened by Covid-19
Holiday spending during Songkran, the one time when “raining on one’s parade” is a plus, is projected to be the lowest in 9 years at about 113 billion baht, down 17% from 2019 with people still facing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism industry has been hoping for a big boost from the celebration, but it is seeming less likely. A poll by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce of 1,256 people in the last week of March predicts a less enthusiastic Songkran festival again this year, according to the UTCC president.
“The lower spending means the Songkran festival will not be as vibrant as usual, though it’s unlikely to be gloomy either,”
Covid-19 is to blame for the dampening of the spirit of the usually soaking-wet Songkran holiday, with many people feeling nervous about the health of their bodies and bank accounts. Fears after the massive outbreak in Samut Sakhon and around Bangkok, in Bang Khae and Pathum Thani, may keep Songkran celebrations local and in-home, driving down holiday spending significantly. The damage to the Thai economy without signs of any immediate relief also has people watching their budgets more closely.
The UTCC poll found that more frugal activities were among the most popular during a Covid-19 Songkran, especially since the government is currently banning water fights and splashing again this year and strictly regulating holiday events to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. Making merit tops the list of activities, followed by eating and celebrating at home. The third most popular is “rod nam dam hua,” a traditional ceremony where the younger generation pours jasmine water on the hands of elders and parents to receive blessings and to wish the elders good health.
Only about 22% of those polled said they will increase their spending this year, while 43% say they will spend about the same and nearly 35% will tighten their budget and reduce expenses this Songkran due to Covid-19. 26% of respondents plan on staying home, while 10% will travel to their home province. 15% have other inter-province travel plans and 39% plan to stay within their current province. Chon Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Trat are among the most popular holiday destinations. 10% have not made any plans yet.
Those who are planning to do any tourist travel are not likely to spend big either. 44% are planning only a single-day trip, not a longer, less thrifty holiday. Travellers to tourist destinations are expected to spend an average of 5,180 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is set to host a virtual Songkran celebration from Chiang Mai next month in its New York office to celebrate the Thai New Year. “Spring into Songkran Splendours” will be broadcast live from Chiang Mai and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 from 8pm-9pm Eastern Standard Time. Free registration is available online by following this link.
The broadcast will feature several segments that highlight Thailand’s traditional culture, festivals and food. Beginning with a segment on the meaning and importance of Songkran, it will then broadcast a traditional water blessing from the Ban Rai Kong Khing community. The community is known for practising holistic wellness, making organic products, and offering homestays in Chiang Mai. Further segments will focus on elephant care tourism and Thai food culture. Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office, says he looks forward to a chance to enjoy the holiday while awaiting the reopening of Thailand.
“As we prepare for travel’s rebound during the new normal, celebrating Songkran virtually will allow us to gather and enjoy the meaning of the holiday in a new way that feels exciting at this time.”
Chiang Mai’s Patara Elephant Farm, a family-run conservation project, will give a presentation on how to better the conditions of Thai elephants through conservation, healthcare, and sustainable solutions. Celebrity chef Arnold Myint, star of Top Chef and the Food Network, will give a virtual cooking class featuring Thai Papaya Salad, or Som Tam, in Thai language.
The virtual celebration comes as Thai authorities wrestle over how to celebrate the upcoming Songkran holiday during Covid-19 times. Recent decisions are leaning towards a dry celebration for a day that’s traditionally drenched in water fights. Large events must submit a plan of activities for Songkran, which are subject to approval.
Chiang Mai, the home of TAT’s virtual Songkran event, was recently ranked as the “Friendliest City in the World” in the Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Naste. It’s hoped that the city’s friendly spirit will inspire people worldwide to join in Thailand’s Songkran New Year celebration.
SOURCE: TAT News
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
It’s going to be another dry Songkran in Bangkok. No water gun flights. No buckets of water poured on passersby. City officials say strict measures will be in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday, which was extended and now stretches from April 10 to 15.
While water splashing is banned, Songkran’s traditional activities, like religious ceremonies and paying respect to elders, is still allowed, but under strict guidelines. Under new measures by the city’s communicable disease committee, large events with more than 100 people will need to submit a plan outlining disease control measures. Events drawing in more than 300 people will need permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Large events need to be in an open area with good ventilation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any activities involving large groups of people that involve close contact or “disorder,” like water flights and foam parties, are not allowed, according to Nation Thailand.
Nation Thailand also reports that event organisers should avoid catering or hosting long meals.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Tourism operators are wanting the government to set forward more stimulus plans in time for the Thai new year of Songkran. Fearing a rather unprofitable holiday, they are asking the government to step up incentives in addition to the existing subsidy program.
Yesterday the CCSA determined some basic guidelines for Songkran 2021.
Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, said most people are planning family visits over leisure trips due to the lack of tourism incentives and the recent ban on water splashing during the holiday.
Thanapol said the government expedite the approval of tourism measures, especially the co-payment scheme that subsidises 50% of tour packages, capped at 3,000 baht for 2 million packages. The government has proposed to amend a previous tourism package for senior citizens under the “Tour Teaw Thai” (Travel around Thailand) scheme, to include all ages of tourists as it offers a 5,000 baht subsidy. But, the scheme won’t be approved in time for Songkran.
According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, domestic travellers took 4.51 million trips in January, generating 23 billion baht, representing declines of 63.7% and 75.3%, respectively, which is thought to be caused by the second wave of Covid-19 that began in Samut Sakhon province last December.
The Covid – hit economy also has forced 216 tour operators to withdraw their licenses at the start of January 2021, with another 180 to follow suit last month. Thanapol says even though most of the ADT’s 800 members are still technically operating, most appear to be closed due to the lack of tourism. Chamnan Srisawat, the president of the Tourism Council of Thailand also backs up the concerning decline in the amount of tourism operators still open.
“Domestic tourism needs continuous and inclusive support to maintain its business. These tourism firms don’t know if they will survive, even if the borders reopen on October 1.”
He says if the current subsity scheme cannot be extended in time for Songkran, then the government should offer another subsidy or scheme in time for Thailand’s biggest holiday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
