Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday | Thaiger

Tourism
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Thai hotels and airlines are pinning their hopes on Songkran to revive a domestic tourism sector that has been dormant since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year. According to a Bangkok Post report, Centara Hotels and Resorts are reporting an uptick in advance bookings for the holiday period. Chief exec Thirayuth Chirathivat says while forward bookings don’t come close to matching 2019 levels, some hotels already have over 70% advance bookings.
He says they include locations like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Hua Hin, where it looks like hotels will be fully booked between April 11 and 14, despite there being no tourism subsidy scheme at the moment.
Meanwhile, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth from Bangkok Airways says this year’s longer Songkran holidays should encourage more domestic tourism. The carrier is currently only flying 30% of domestic capacity, which makes the Songkran load factor difficult to gauge. He says while passenger demand is slowly recovering, it still hasn’t fully recovered from the second wave of Covid-19 that hit in December. The airline is laying on extra flights to Koh Samui over the Songkran holidays due to increased demand. There will now be 20 flights a day compared to the usual 6 – 8.
Nuntaporn Komonsittivate from Thai Lion Air says bookings for all routes are currently below 50%, but she expects that to increase to closer to 100% for the Songkran period. She says passengers tend to wait until closer to the time to make bookings, adding that Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Phuket appear to be the favourite destinations. She says that from May, TLA will work closely with its partners to provide special offers over the low-season period.
“We have not considered any buffet-style tickets at this moment. But we plan to roll out more new promotions throughout the year to attract tourists.”
Thai Lion Air currently uses 11 aircraft and operates 40 flights a day, up from 20 – 30 in January and February, during the second wave of the virus. Nuntaporn says the carrier is not pinning its hopes on a specific number of passengers this year but hopes to maintain an average load factor of 70%. She says the situation should improve as the country gradually re-opens to foreign tourists.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese vaccine being distributed to all provinces this month
The government has confirmed that all provinces will receive the Chinese Sinovac jab this month – some in larger quantities than others. Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says 800,000 doses will be distributed across the country from today. 22 provinces are being prioritised, based on their status as either high-risk areas, border provinces, or tourist destinations. 6 high-risk provinces will receive 350,000 doses, 8 tourist areas will get 240,000, while 8 border provinces will receive 50,000 doses.
The 6 high-risk provinces are the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan, as well as the northern province of Tak (Mae Sot). The 8 tourist destinations are Chon Buri, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani (Koh Samui). The 8 border provinces are Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Chiang Rai, Mukdahan, Narathiwat, Ranong, Nong Khai, and Chanthaburi.
Kiattiphum says the rest of the country will receive 160,000. Provinces with fewer than a million people will get 800 doses, those with a population of between 1 and 1.5 million will get 1,000 doses, while those larger than that will receive 1,200 doses. Priority will be given to medical staff and frontline workers.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that 3 staff members at immigration detention centres have tested positive for the virus, after the centres reported a cluster of 395 infections. 24 new cases were reported yesterday, 11 in Samut Sakhon, 10 in Bangkok, and 3 in Samut Prakan. The Bangkok Post reports that 1 of the infections in Samut Prakan is in a 28 year old woman who works in the kitchen of a quarantine facility.
Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the woman did not wear gloves or wash her hands while working. 5 people have had close contact with her, including a colleague who later tested positive and spread Covid-19 to her baby and nanny.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
World
Covid-19 spike feared during India’s Holi holiday
As Covid-19 still surgess in India, many fear a sharp increase in Coronavirus infections during the Indian holiday of Holi. Infection rates just saw their sharpest increase since last October, exceeding 60,000 cases a day in the past week up from only about 10,000 in February. Many fear that the upcoming Holi holiday, where Hindus gather and revel by spraying water and coloured powder all over each other in celebration, may essentially create a super-spreader event nationwide.
Holi is a traditional celebration to mark the springtime and is celebrated widely throughout India. Usually, large outdoor celebrations take place but this year authorities are asking people to avoid festivities and stay home to protect themselves against the pandemic. This is the second year that Holi festivities were muted by the pandemic. With more than 12 million Covid-19 infections in India and over 161,000 deaths, a large celebration like Holi may lead to more infections in an already struggling nation.
The western state of Maharashtra has been seeing sharp climbs in Covid-19 infections and authorities have put in place curfews each night and travel restrictions to the area. Lockdowns may be in the near future. New Dehli and the states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat also face a rise in infections.
Other factors are contributing to the current Coronavirus infection rates. State elections are currently bringing large rallies and gatherings across the country. Also, many are celebrating Kumbh Mela, the pitcher festival, where throngs of people submerge themselves daily in the Ganges River in the northern city of Haridwar in an act of Hindu devotion.
Hopes that the Holi holiday does not create a new Covid-19 surge are marred by India’s troubled vaccine rollout. Health experts warn that unless vaccinations are accelerated India may still be in trouble. The country has vaccinated around 60 million people so far but only 9 million have received their second dose.
In a country of 1.3 billion that leaves a long way to go. India has faced scrutiny and criticism after exporting more than 60 million doses of the vaccine manufactured domestically while the Indian population is still in dire need. The government pledged not to increase exporting and state that starting April 1st vaccines will be given to everyone older than 45 years old.
The Thaiger’s full Covid-19 coverage can be found here.
SOURCE: CTN News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Confirmed, expats in Phuket will receive Covid-19 vaccines
(Links to registration forms below)
Officials confirmed yesterday that expats in Phuket will be included and receive Covid-19 vaccines as part of the Thai government’s vaccination scheme. The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee enacts all Coronavirus policy locally, and an important member, Dr Chalermpong of Vachira Phuket Hospital, announced today that foreigners will also receive the Covid vaccines. A new online form launched today and Phuket’s Vice Governor advised that initial appointments will be made online only and requested people without online access to be patient and not walk into hospitals.
Phuket will receive the Sinovac vaccines this month, and AstraZeneca doses as well, suitable for those over 60 years of age, in June. The first 100,000 doses are earmarked for registered residents and people from other provinces that work in tourism, but the following batch will be open to other industries as well as foreigners. Chalermpong confirmed that eligibility for inoculation will be wide.
“All people on the island who are older than 18 years old but younger than 60 years old are eligible to be vaccinated, including people registered as living in Phuket, those who are from other provinces, and foreigners.”
Aiming for a 70% vaccination rate and focusing first on tourism workers and registered residents, the Vice Governor is calling for the cooperation of people, especially across the tourism industry. All businesses – hotels, tour or activities operators, even department stores – are requested to register their staff to receive priority jabs in order to expedite the process.
About 20,000 workers from 700 businesses have registered so far. The registration is available online, along with a separate site for local residents to register, which went live last Tuesday morning. People who registered previously through the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office’s Google Form do not need to re-register.
The PPPHO form to apply for vaccination HERE.
The form to register as a local resident HERE.
The form to register as a business HERE.
NOTE: All these forms are in Thai only currently (get a friend to help).
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Chinese vaccine being distributed to all provinces this month
Covid-19 spike feared during India’s Holi holiday
Confirmed, expats in Phuket will receive Covid-19 vaccines
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
Thailand’s 4-phase reopening, starting today
Covid cluster on China-Myanmar border locked down
Why was this female reporter banned from Thai Government House? Posture or disinformation?
Thailand News Today | Another visa extension approved, Thai Airways goes retail | March 31
5 pro-democracy activists indicted for alleged violence against Queen’s liberty
CCSA Update: ASQ cook causes Covid-19 cluster
Boy killed by lightning strike in Surat Thani, 5 others injured
Tourism developments threaten Cambodia’s forests and coastline
ASQ hotel scam: Thai woman allegedly sold bogus quarantine package for 35,000 baht
Quarantine period reduced to 10 days starting tomorrow
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
- Myanmar4 days ago
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
- Koh Samui3 days ago
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
- Economy4 days ago
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
- Bangkok3 days ago
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand