image
image
Connect with us

World

Belgian police clash with Covid-19-flaunting park crowd

Avatar

Published 

35 seconds ago

 on 

Belgian police clash with Covid-19-flaunting park crowd | Thaiger
Screenshot

While the Thai government has decided that spraying water for Songkran may lead to a Covid-19 outbreak, Belgian authorities sprayed water on a crowd to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak in Brussels. What started as an April Fool’s Day prank devolved into pandemonium and violence as throngs of people violating coronavirus restrictions and police trying to enforce the rules. Mounted on horseback, police had to use water cannons on an unruly crowd of 2,000 people to restore order.

A fake concert was announced on social media as a prank for April Fool’s Day and Brussels law enforcement issued a warning that the party was illegal and the organisers could face legal problems. But 2,000 people itching to get out of the house and enjoy the spring weather showed up anyway. Police attempted to control the crowd and enforce the strict Covid-19 social-distancing policies, where gatherings of more than 4 people are prohibited. Belgian restrictions were increased Saturday to keep borders closed, close schools, and limiting non-essential shops.

Donning safety helmets and advancing in formation at the Bois de la Cabmre park in the south of Brussels, police were met with some violent protest. Journalists reported seeing projectiles thrown at police and 3 officers were wounded, one hospitalized, with 4 people arrested, according to police. A concertgoer said they were tear-gassed as well. Police eventually deployed water cannons to finally disperse the crowd.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close thanked the police for doing a difficult job, and also thanked the people who respected rules and followed restrictions for the past year.

Belgium has struggled with Covid-19 with nearly 890,000 infections, more than 800,000 of which are currently active. 23,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Avatar

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine

Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Friday, April 2, 2021

By

Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมการแพทย์ (Department of Medical Services)

Following the death of a monk just a few hours after being vaccinated against Covid-19, Thailand’s public health minister expressed his sympathy, but says he is confident that the vaccine is not the cause of death.

Anutin Charnvirakul says the 71 year old monk had underlying conditions of severe diabetes and high blood pressure. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

The monk was an assistant abbot at Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok. On Wednesday, he was injected with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 10am. About 4 hours later, he was found dead in his quarters at the temple.

CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 4 people have reported severe side effects, such as a rash, since the rollout of the vaccine campaign. Those patients were given an antihistamine to ease the symptoms.

Anutin is assuring the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and there is no need to panic, adding that the vaccine has been tested and approved by Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences.

The first death in Thailand involving a Covid-19 vaccine patient was reported last week. Doctors say the death is not related to the vaccine. The 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture, 10 days after receiving the vaccine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues

Avatar

Published

4 hours ago

on

Friday, April 2, 2021

By

58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues | Thaiger
Stock photo via Flickr

Thailand is reporting 58 new Covid-19 infections today with 2 being from entertainment venues. Thailand’s death toll has remained unchanged at 94. 45 of today’s cases were locally-transmitted and 13 were imported, raising the total in the Kingdom to 28,947 since the pandemic began in early 2020. The spokesman for the CCSA, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says the 2 cases from the entertainment venues are worrying.

“Two new cases were linked to entertainment places. This concerns us.”

1 of those infections was a Mahidol University Salaya campus student, who had visited a crowded entertainment place in Nakhon Pathom province, located in central Thailand. He joins 19 other infections reported by Bangkok, which saw 44% of the daily new infections. 19 of those infected were Thai nationals who were hospitalised. 1 Myanmar national was detected through active case – finding. A 29 year old Thai woman, was found infected in Loei, and it was also traced to an entertainment place in Bangkok.

Samut Sakhon province reported 14 new infections from local hospitals consisting of 8 Burmese nationals and 6 Thais. Samut Prakan recorded 5 new infections- all Thais. Nonthaburi also reported 3 new infections from hospitals. Tak reported 2 new infections in Burmese crossing the border.

The 13 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The US had 7, Finland – 1, The UAE – 1, India – 2, Belgium – 1, and Madagascar – 1. Saweesilp says the double – digit infections points to Thailand still needing to monitor the situation.

Of the 28,947 total cases, 27,606 have recovered, including 58 who were discharged on Thursday. 1,247 patients were still at hospitals. 14 patients were in critical condition, but the death toll today remains unchanged at 94.

Globally, Covid-19 infections rose by 686,498 in 24 hours to 130.16 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 11,522 to 2.84 million.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital

Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Friday, April 2, 2021

By

Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/กรมการแพทย์ (Department of Medical Services)

UPDATE: Reports now say the monk died just a few hours after receiving the vaccine.

A 71 year old monk died just a few hours after he was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine while 3 other monks at the same temple, Wat Samphanthawong Moranaphap in Bangkok, were taken to the hospital sometime after being injected with the vaccine to be treated for a high fever. One of them complained of chest tightness and difficulty breathing.

Medical examiners will do an autopsy of the deceased monk’s body to determine if his death is related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials did not say which vaccine the monk received, but a report from Nation Thailand said the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to monks of 60 while the Sinovac vaccine is given to those 18 to 59 years old.

At another Bangkok temple, Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, 151 monks received their Covid-19 vaccine. No side effects were reported. The vaccinated monks are still advised to practice social distancing and to wear face masks, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pituthecha says.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Matichon Online

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending