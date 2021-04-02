Belgian police clash with Covid-19-flaunting park crowd | Thaiger

World
Belgian police clash with Covid-19-flaunting park crowd
While the Thai government has decided that spraying water for Songkran may lead to a Covid-19 outbreak, Belgian authorities sprayed water on a crowd to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak in Brussels. What started as an April Fool’s Day prank devolved into pandemonium and violence as throngs of people violating coronavirus restrictions and police trying to enforce the rules. Mounted on horseback, police had to use water cannons on an unruly crowd of 2,000 people to restore order.
A fake concert was announced on social media as a prank for April Fool’s Day and Brussels law enforcement issued a warning that the party was illegal and the organisers could face legal problems. But 2,000 people itching to get out of the house and enjoy the spring weather showed up anyway. Police attempted to control the crowd and enforce the strict Covid-19 social-distancing policies, where gatherings of more than 4 people are prohibited. Belgian restrictions were increased Saturday to keep borders closed, close schools, and limiting non-essential shops.
Donning safety helmets and advancing in formation at the Bois de la Cabmre park in the south of Brussels, police were met with some violent protest. Journalists reported seeing projectiles thrown at police and 3 officers were wounded, one hospitalized, with 4 people arrested, according to police. A concertgoer said they were tear-gassed as well. Police eventually deployed water cannons to finally disperse the crowd.
Brussels mayor Philippe Close thanked the police for doing a difficult job, and also thanked the people who respected rules and followed restrictions for the past year.
Belgium has struggled with Covid-19 with nearly 890,000 infections, more than 800,000 of which are currently active. 23,000 people have died from the coronavirus.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine
Following the death of a monk just a few hours after being vaccinated against Covid-19, Thailand’s public health minister expressed his sympathy, but says he is confident that the vaccine is not the cause of death.
Anutin Charnvirakul says the 71 year old monk had underlying conditions of severe diabetes and high blood pressure. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
The monk was an assistant abbot at Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok. On Wednesday, he was injected with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 10am. About 4 hours later, he was found dead in his quarters at the temple.
CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 4 people have reported severe side effects, such as a rash, since the rollout of the vaccine campaign. Those patients were given an antihistamine to ease the symptoms.
Anutin is assuring the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and there is no need to panic, adding that the vaccine has been tested and approved by Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences.
The first death in Thailand involving a Covid-19 vaccine patient was reported last week. Doctors say the death is not related to the vaccine. The 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture, 10 days after receiving the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Thailand is reporting 58 new Covid-19 infections today with 2 being from entertainment venues. Thailand’s death toll has remained unchanged at 94. 45 of today’s cases were locally-transmitted and 13 were imported, raising the total in the Kingdom to 28,947 since the pandemic began in early 2020. The spokesman for the CCSA, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says the 2 cases from the entertainment venues are worrying.
“Two new cases were linked to entertainment places. This concerns us.”
1 of those infections was a Mahidol University Salaya campus student, who had visited a crowded entertainment place in Nakhon Pathom province, located in central Thailand. He joins 19 other infections reported by Bangkok, which saw 44% of the daily new infections. 19 of those infected were Thai nationals who were hospitalised. 1 Myanmar national was detected through active case – finding. A 29 year old Thai woman, was found infected in Loei, and it was also traced to an entertainment place in Bangkok.
Samut Sakhon province reported 14 new infections from local hospitals consisting of 8 Burmese nationals and 6 Thais. Samut Prakan recorded 5 new infections- all Thais. Nonthaburi also reported 3 new infections from hospitals. Tak reported 2 new infections in Burmese crossing the border.
The 13 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The US had 7, Finland – 1, The UAE – 1, India – 2, Belgium – 1, and Madagascar – 1. Saweesilp says the double – digit infections points to Thailand still needing to monitor the situation.
Of the 28,947 total cases, 27,606 have recovered, including 58 who were discharged on Thursday. 1,247 patients were still at hospitals. 14 patients were in critical condition, but the death toll today remains unchanged at 94.
Globally, Covid-19 infections rose by 686,498 in 24 hours to 130.16 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 11,522 to 2.84 million.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
UPDATE: Reports now say the monk died just a few hours after receiving the vaccine.
A 71 year old monk died just a few hours after he was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine while 3 other monks at the same temple, Wat Samphanthawong Moranaphap in Bangkok, were taken to the hospital sometime after being injected with the vaccine to be treated for a high fever. One of them complained of chest tightness and difficulty breathing.
Medical examiners will do an autopsy of the deceased monk’s body to determine if his death is related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials did not say which vaccine the monk received, but a report from Nation Thailand said the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to monks of 60 while the Sinovac vaccine is given to those 18 to 59 years old.
At another Bangkok temple, Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, 151 monks received their Covid-19 vaccine. No side effects were reported. The vaccinated monks are still advised to practice social distancing and to wear face masks, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pituthecha says.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Matichon Online
