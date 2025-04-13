Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 13, 2025
Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand
Songkran 2025 kicked off yesterday, April 12, marked by extensive travel as thousands journeyed to their home provinces or holiday destinations across Thailand.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor, Veeris Ammarapala, reported that Krungthep Apiwat Station was bustling with activity. The passenger count was anticipated to exceed 117,000 on the first day, with over 81,000 departures.

To manage the increased travel demand, the SRT enhanced train frequency and ensured staff availability at stations. Police were also present to bolster safety measures.

On the eve of Songkran, 90,347 people travelled by train without any passengers left behind. The southern route saw the highest number of travellers at 31,036, followed by the northeastern route with 25,042 and the northern line with 17,603 passengers.

Other travellers opted for the eastern lines and short-distance routes such as Mahachai and Mae Klong.

Thakoon Intarachom, director of the SRT’s train operations, confirmed that additional carriages were added across all routes, enabling train services to accommodate up to 120,000 passengers daily.

At Mor Chit bus terminal, acting executive manager of Transport Co, Chatchawal Porn-amorntham, expected around 120,000 passengers on Saturday.

An extra fleet of 1,000 buses was deployed to meet the demand. On Friday, Mor Chit recorded 106,337 departures and 46,006 arrivals.

Traffic on Mittraphap Road, leading to Nakhon Ratchasima, was congested despite a new section of the M6 motorway opening to alleviate the pressure. Petrol stations along the route were busy with motorists refuelling and taking breaks.

On Asia Road in Chai Nat’s Manorom district, traffic increased on the night of April 11 but remained relatively smooth, with minimal congestion. In contrast, heavy congestion was noted in Nakhon Sawan’s Phayuha Khiri district due to a traffic merge from Phahon Yothin Road and Asia Road.

Officials are urging motorists to prioritise safety and adhere to traffic regulations, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Don Mueang International Airport expects to welcome approximately 700,000 passengers over the Songkran holiday period, reflecting a 10% rise from last year’s figures.

