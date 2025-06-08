Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

A tragic accident occurred when a Volvo collided with a 10-wheeler truck at an intersection on Rangsit Pathum Thani Road, resulting in the death of a young man.

The incident took place at 3.30am today, June 8, when Police Lieutenant Sahasawat Sopha, an investigator from Suan Phrik Thai Police Station, received a report of a car crash involving a truck carrying bottles. The accident occurred at Ban Klang Intersection, heading towards Pathum Thani, in Ban Klang subdistrict, Mueang district, Pathum Thani province.

Emergency responders, including medical professionals from the Ministry of Justice’s Forensic Science Institute, traffic police from Suan Phrik Thai Police Station, and Poh Teck Tung Foundation personnel, arrived at the scene.

A Hino 10-wheeler truck, registered in Nong Bua Lam Phu, was stationary in the intersection, with a Volvo sedan, registered in Bangkok, severely damaged at the back of the truck. Inside the Volvo, a deceased man was discovered, his neck severed and the body displaced onto the back seat.

The 10-wheeler truck driver, 58 year old Prayoon, awaited the police at the scene. The deceased man’s father later arrived and shared that his 25 year old son had been visiting friends near Bangkok University and was returning home to Bang Kadi.

Prayoon explained that he was transporting bottles from Chon Buri to a recycling facility in central Pathum Thani. While driving slowly at the intersection, he heard a loud crash at the back of his truck.

His wife, who was in the vehicle, was jolted against the front windshield due to the impact. Upon inspection, he found the Volvo had rear-ended his truck, and there were no brake sounds preceding the crash.

After examining the scene, Pol. Lt. Sahasawat documented the incident and instructed the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to transfer the deceased to the Ministry of Justice’s Forensic Science Institute for further examination. The family of the deceased will be contacted to arrange for the funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.