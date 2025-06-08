Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

Financial probe uncovers deep-rooted corruption

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECS) has arrested a 49 year old construction company executive for allegedly using over 500 fake tax invoices to claim tax credits, resulting in a financial loss to the government exceeding 10 million baht.

Today, June 8, Police Colonel Thathapoom Charuprat, the ECS commander, ordered Police Colonel Narupon Karuna, the superintendent of the 2nd division, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Wannalop Rattanawong, to apprehend Phongsak, a company director, at his residence in Bang Krang subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi province. The arrest was made under the Thonburi Criminal Court warrant number 189/2568 issued on February 11.

The investigation by Nonthaburi’s regional revenue officers revealed that Phongsak’s construction company submitted 522 fraudulent tax invoices, supposedly issued by other entities, to calculate value-added tax credits. This fraudulent activity caused a financial loss to the government totalling 10,730,768 baht (US$327,360).

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Consequently, a complaint was filed with the ECS’s 2nd division investigators, leading to the court-issued arrest warrant and Phongsak’s subsequent capture.

During questioning, the suspect denied all charges. He has been handed over to the 2nd division investigators at the ECS for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 46 year old man has been taken into custody on charges of fraud, impersonation, and scamming victims out of more than 8 million baht. Before his arrest on May 21, Vorathep, known for his refined appearance, allegedly deceived people by posing as a doctor or high-ranking executive.

The operation to arrest him was led by Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertpab, along with Police Colonel Ekkasit Pansithao and Police Lieutenant Jeerattawat Kitrungruengdet. Police acted on a Criminal Court warrant issued on March 13, which cited fraud and the input of false data into a computer system with intent to cause harm. The arrest occurred in front of a condominium on Ramkhamhaeng Road, Min Buri district, Bangkok.

