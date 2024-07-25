Sri Racha cleans up for King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Sri Racha Municipality organised a large-scale cleaning initiative yesterday to honour the upcoming birthday of His Royal Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The event, led by Sri Racha Mayor Chatchai Timkrachang, took place at the municipal office and Sri Racha Park.

Participants, including municipal officials, council members, teachers, students, the general public, and local volunteer groups, gathered yesterday morning, July 24, to take part in the project. Cleaning supplies were distributed to all participants, who then eagerly began cleaning the office and park areas.

Thailand will celebrate His Royal Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday on July 28, with July 29 being observed as a substitute holiday, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s visit last month sparked a major makeover at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya. The seaside hotspot, famous for its bustling activity, is undergoing a massive transformation that promises to leave locals and tourists in awe.

Following the Thai premier’s directive, an army of sanitation and waste management officers from the Pattaya City Environment Department, along with other essential personnel, launched an intensive cleanup campaign on Wednesday, June 26. The team is tackling a range of infrastructure issues, ensuring the pier’s surroundings are nothing short of immaculate.

In other news, government officials in Surat Thani, in collaboration with the Koh Tao Subdistrict Municipality, organised a beach and underwater clean-up event to honour the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on July 28.

Several officials and local leaders, including the Deputy Director of the Provincial Fisheries Department, Natthaphon Sinpunphol, and Watcharin Farsiriporn, Mayor of Koh Tao Subdistrict Municipality, participated in the clean-up at the Chulalongkorn Stone Court in Koh Tao, Pha Ngan district, Surat Thani province on July 18.

The initiative was part of a larger effort spanning 22 provinces to celebrate the king’s 72nd birthday, an important milestone in Thai culture. The beach clean-up efforts saw participation from various sectors, including government officials, private sector representatives, local organisations, community leaders, teachers, and students from the Koh Tao area.