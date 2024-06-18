Taxi driver caught in sting after hit-and-run on a Mercedes-Benz

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A taxi driver involved in a hit-and-run incident was apprehended after police set up a sting operation with the victim posing as a passenger. After initially denying the allegations, CCTV footage of the incident proved monumental in his conviction.

Police revealed that a taxi had collided with another vehicle and fled the scene in Mueang Thong Thani yesterday at around 6.17pm. After examining CCTV footage, police managed to identify and apprehend the driver near the Ministry of Defence offices, opposite the police station in Ban Mai, Pak Kret.

The CCTV footage recorded at approximately 5.30pm showed a yellow taxi entering a village alley and colliding with a parked white Mercedes-Benz sedan before speeding away.

The owner of the damaged car reported the incident to Pak Kret Police Station. Investigators reviewed the footage and identified the yellow taxi and its registration number, leading to the development of a plan to capture the driver.

Deputy Superintendent, Tiras Trintecha explained that the victim later spotted a taxi matching the description of the one involved in the collision. After confirming the registration number, police and the victim decided to follow the taxi discreetly as it had a passenger on board.

They trailed the vehicle until it dropped off the passenger. The victim’s girlfriend, disguised as a passenger, then hailed the taxi, requesting to be dropped off near Pak Kret Police Station.

Throughout the journey, the victim and police investigators maintained communication, following the taxi closely. As the taxi approached the police station, officers intercepted the vehicle, forcing it to stop. Despite the driver’s initial denial, he confessed to the hit-and-run after being shown the CCTV footage.

The taxi driver was taken into custody and charged with fleeing the scene of an accident. He was handed over to investigators at Pak Kret Police Station for further legal proceedings. Additionally, Nonthaburi provincial transport officials were notified to review the driver’s records and impose additional penalties, reported KhaoSod.