Van crash on Doi Inthanon injures several, damages vehicles

A van descending Doi Inthanon crashed into a pickup and a Pajero, causing extensive damage and injuring several people. This incident occurred today at 10am on the road descending from Doi Inthanon towards Chom Thong district in Chiang Mai, just before the entrance to the Wachirathan Waterfall.

The scene was chaotic, with a white Pajero severely damaged and stationary in the middle of the road. A white pickup truck was found overturned on the roadside, having veered off to the left while descending the mountain. The van, also white, ended up off the road, facing uphill towards Doi Inthanon, with its front end completely wrecked.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the van was descending the mountain at high speed. It first collided violently with the Pajero, causing it to spin and hit the metal roadside barrier before coming to a halt in the middle of the road.

Following the initial crash, the van struck the white pickup truck, which then careened off the road, hit a tree, and overturned. The van continued its destructive path, crashing into a power pole on the roadside before finally coming to rest in a ditch, severely damaged.

There were four seriously injured individuals in the van, including the driver and passengers. The drivers of both the Pajero and the pickup truck also sustained severe injuries. Rescue personnel promptly transported all the injured to Chom Thong Hospital for urgent medical treatment, reported KhaoSod.

An eyewitness stated, “The van was moving down the mountain really fast before it hit the Pajero. The impact was so strong that it spun the Pajero around.”

Police are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident. Legal proceedings will follow according to the findings of the investigation.

