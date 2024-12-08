Young engineering student stabbed to death in Bangkok attack

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A young engineering student was fatally stabbed by a gang of youths on motorcycles in Bangkok yesterday. The incident took place near the entrance of Soi Phetkasem 55/2 in Bang Khae, leaving a 19 year old dead and his friend narrowly escaping harm.

Police Lieutenant Yanapol Phonyiem received reports of the fatal stabbing, with officers, forensic specialists, and a medical team from Siriraj Hospital promptly arriving at the scene. A body identified as 19 year old Ratthapoom, was found lying in a pool of blood on the pavement.

The victim wore a red patterned short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, showing two knife wounds on his lip and chest.

Nearby, a red Yamaha NMAX motorcycle with the registration number 6 Kor 9159 Bangkok was discovered. Thammoon, an 18 year old friend of the deceased and the motorcycle’s driver, appeared visibly shaken by the ordeal. According to initial investigations, the victim had graduated from a local technical college in Phetkasem about a year ago and was working as a coin-operated washing machine repairman.

He and his friend were returning home from a market trip when they encountered the group of six youths.

The gang, riding three motorcycles, cut them off, forcing them to stop. The attackers, intimidating in their approach, demanded to see the victim’s belt buckle. Four of the youths then assaulted Ratthapoom, stabbing him and leaving him in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, Thammoon was pursued by two other gang members who also demanded to see his belt buckle. Upon realizing he wasn’t wearing one, Thammoon declared he was not in school, prompting the gang to flee towards Bang Khae, reported KhaoSod.

“They forced us to stop, and then they just attacked him.”

The police are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the area and along the escape route to identify and apprehend the suspects involved. The urgency to bring the perpetrators to justice is evident as the community reels from the senseless act of violence.