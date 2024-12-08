Young engineering student stabbed to death in Bangkok attack

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 13:40, 08 December 2024| Updated: 13:40, 08 December 2024
114 1 minute read
Young engineering student stabbed to death in Bangkok attack
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A young engineering student was fatally stabbed by a gang of youths on motorcycles in Bangkok yesterday. The incident took place near the entrance of Soi Phetkasem 55/2 in Bang Khae, leaving a 19 year old dead and his friend narrowly escaping harm.

Police Lieutenant Yanapol Phonyiem received reports of the fatal stabbing, with officers, forensic specialists, and a medical team from Siriraj Hospital promptly arriving at the scene. A body identified as 19 year old Ratthapoom, was found lying in a pool of blood on the pavement.

Advertisements

The victim wore a red patterned short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, showing two knife wounds on his lip and chest.

Nearby, a red Yamaha NMAX motorcycle with the registration number 6 Kor 9159 Bangkok was discovered. Thammoon, an 18 year old friend of the deceased and the motorcycle’s driver, appeared visibly shaken by the ordeal. According to initial investigations, the victim had graduated from a local technical college in Phetkasem about a year ago and was working as a coin-operated washing machine repairman.

Related news

He and his friend were returning home from a market trip when they encountered the group of six youths.

Young engineering student stabbed to death in Bangkok attack | News by Thaiger

The gang, riding three motorcycles, cut them off, forcing them to stop. The attackers, intimidating in their approach, demanded to see the victim’s belt buckle. Four of the youths then assaulted Ratthapoom, stabbing him and leaving him in a pool of blood.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, Thammoon was pursued by two other gang members who also demanded to see his belt buckle. Upon realizing he wasn’t wearing one, Thammoon declared he was not in school, prompting the gang to flee towards Bang Khae, reported KhaoSod.

“They forced us to stop, and then they just attacked him.”

The police are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the area and along the escape route to identify and apprehend the suspects involved. The urgency to bring the perpetrators to justice is evident as the community reels from the senseless act of violence.

Young engineering student stabbed to death in Bangkok attack | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Young engineering student stabbed to death in Bangkok attack Bangkok News

Young engineering student stabbed to death in Bangkok attack

4 hours ago
Van crash on Doi Inthanon injures several, damages vehicles Road deaths

Van crash on Doi Inthanon injures several, damages vehicles

5 hours ago
Phuket tourist criticised for reckless behaviour near Patong Beach (video) Phuket News

Phuket tourist criticised for reckless behaviour near Patong Beach (video)

5 hours ago
Drunk driving tragedy claims young footballers&#8217; lives in Thailand Road deaths

Drunk driving tragedy claims young footballers’ lives in Thailand

7 hours ago
Drunk Thai officer&#8217;s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff Crime News

Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

7 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

7 hours ago
Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm Phuket News

Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

7 hours ago
Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns Phuket News

Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

7 hours ago
Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts South Thailand News

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

8 hours ago
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft Crime News

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

8 hours ago
Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail Pattaya News

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

8 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

8 hours ago
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns Thailand News

Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

8 hours ago
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect Chiang Mai News

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

9 hours ago
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid Crime News

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

9 hours ago
Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire Thailand News

Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

1 day ago
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

1 day ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

1 day ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

1 day ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

1 day ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

1 day ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

1 day ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

1 day ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Drunk driving tragedy claims young footballers&#8217; lives in Thailand

Drunk driving tragedy claims young footballers’ lives in Thailand

Published: 11:26, 08 December 2024
Drunk Thai officer&#8217;s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

Published: 11:14, 08 December 2024
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

Published: 11:02, 08 December 2024
Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

Published: 10:23, 08 December 2024
Check Also
Close