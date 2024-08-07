Northern Thailand school van crash claims young student’s life

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young female student onboard a school van that crashed in the northern province of Nan has died, causing profound grief for her family and raising concerns about safety regulations.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 4 when the school van, carrying 16 students, lost control and overturned. Thirteen students sustained minor injuries, while three individuals, including the driver, were hospitalised.

One female student suffered severe injuries and suffered cardiac arrest at the scene. Emergency responders managed to revive her, and she was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Sadly, despite medical efforts, she passed away peacefully today. The family took to social media to express their sorrow and pay tribute to the young girl, known affectionately as Luk Yee.

“You will always be in our memories, bringing comfort and joy. Although we did not grow up together, I cherished the chance to care for you as a sister. This world may have been too harsh for you. Rest in peace, dear sister. I may not have expressed it often, but I have always loved you deeply. May you have a safe journey back to the stars.”

The social media page This is Mueang Nan shared the family’s emotional tribute and their call for stricter enforcement of school van safety measures. Current regulations stipulate that school vans should not carry more than 12 students. However, the accident investigation revealed that the van involved was transporting 17 individuals, including the driver, at the time of the crash.

Following the accident on July 4, Luk Yee remained in critical condition, unable to regain consciousness or breathe independently. She relied on a ventilator and continuous medication to keep her heart functioning. Her family, devastated by the loss, emphasised the importance of adhering to safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a pickup truck returning from Chiang Mai skidded off the road and crashed into a tree in Thoen, Lampang, due to heavy rain. Rescue teams rushed to the scene but despite their efforts, a 50 year old woman lost her life.