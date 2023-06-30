Road tragedy takes a deadly flip: Young Thai man’s life ends in wreckage as vehicle veers off course

Picture courtesy of ลำปางโพสต์ - Lampang Post ข่าวลำปาง Facebook

The life of a 25 year old man tragically ended after his vehicle veered off the road before flipping over and leaving him trapped in the wreckage in northern Thailand. This fatal accident took place on the Lamphang-Den Chai road, in the Mae Tha district of Lampang province.

Emergency services and rescue teams, including police from Mae Tha Police Station, Mae Tha Rescue Association, and Amarin Rescue Association, immediately rushed to the scene at kilometre marker 441 upon receiving the report today.

Pathit was driving a Mazda 2 car with the licence plate กง5044 Prae. The vehicle was found in an overturned position, with its wheels facing skyward and lying in the middle of the road. Scattered blood stains were visible on the road surface. Pathit’s lifeless body was discovered in the driver’s seat, ensnared in the wreck. The rescue teams swiftly used cutting tools to retrieve his body from the wreckage and transported it to the morgue at Lampang Hospital for autopsy, reported KhaoSod.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the accident are still under investigation by officials from Mae Tha Police Station. Preliminary assumptions suggest Pathit was heading home to Prae province early in the morning and may have fallen asleep while driving.

Evidence from the initial inspection at the scene showed that the car veered off the track and brutally collided with an earthen mound on the roadside. The car parts scattered before it finally ended up flipping over and resting upside-down in the middle of the road, trapping Pathit inside.

