What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 30 – July 2)

Anticipate a medley of exciting activities this weekend in Bangkok. Whether it’s experiencing the spectacular live performances of an acclaimed artist, seeking tranquillity in a peaceful exhibit, uncovering a fresh jazz bar, or relishing in delicious pastries, there’s a delightful experience waiting for every individual.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 30 – July 2)

Music sensation Fujii Kaze arrives in Thailand: Witness his phenomenal live performances in Bangkok

Japanese artist Fujii Kaze, known for his chart-topping album “HELP EVER HURT NEVER,” has finally arrived in Thailand for his highly anticipated live performances. With numerous accolades and a skyrocketing career, Fujii Kaze is currently the hottest sensation in Japan. Don’t miss the chance to experience his electrifying stage presence during the two intimate shows of the “Fujii Kaze and the Piano Asia Tour” in Bangkok.

Entrance fee: 2,700 – 4,400 baht

Date: July 1 – 2

Time: 16:00 – 18:00

Location: KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre, 7th Floor, Siam Square

Google maps: KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre

Escape the heat to BlueBlurryMonday’s serene exhibition at Saratta Space

Despite the scorching heat in Bangkok, art lovers can find respite this weekend at the “An Array of Life, BlueBlurryMonday Solo Exhibition” at Saratta Space. The exhibition showcases the serene and delicate wood-coloured artworks of Isariyabhorn “Mu” Wanmarat, also known as BlueBlurryMonday. It offers a tranquil escape not far from Siam, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in her captivating paintings.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: July 1 – September 3

Time: 10:00 – 19:00 (Close on Mondays)

Location: Saratta, Reno Hotel Bangkok

Google maps: Saratta สารัตถะ

Visit this tranquil haven for jazz enthusiasts at Bar 251

Experience the latest addition to Bangkok’s nightlife scene at Bar 251, an enigmatic jazz bar hidden atop Bar Scofflaws. Step into a world of tranquillity as smooth jazz melodies caress your ears, inviting you to unwind. With a playlist favouring slower tempo tunes, the vocalists serenade with gentle, unhurried voices. The venue’s minimalist decor, adorned with wooden elements, sets a relaxed ambiance. Immerse yourself in the allure of this secret retreat, where jazz enthusiasts and bar connoisseurs converge for an unforgettable evening. Discover the allure of Bar 251, where jazz aficionados find solace in the heart of the bustling city.

Time: 19:00 – 02:00 (Close on Mondays and Tuesdays)

Location: Bar 251, Sukhumvit 63

Google maps: 251 by Bar Scofflaws

Unleash your inner artist at a creative oasis, TAIBAN CAFE

Indulge in a serene artistic experience at Taiban CAFE, a chill café located near Hua Lamphong MRT station. Unwind and showcase your creativity with affordable painting and colouring activities while savouring delectable food and beverages. Whether you seek a moment of meditation, a cosy coffee break, or a chance to unleash your artistic side, Taiban CAFE is the perfect spot. Don’t miss this tranquil haven for a delightful blend of art and relaxation.

Time: 08:00 – 19:00

Location: TAIBANBKK, Pathum Wan

Google maps: TAIBAN CAFE (ใต้บ้าน)

Cakes that never disappoint: Explore 20+ flavours at A Pink Rabbit + Bob

A Pink Rabbit + Bob is a charming cafe nestled in the old district, known for its delightful selection of cakes. With over 20 different flavours offered daily, this establishment has been perfecting their recipes for more than 17 years. What sets them apart is the talented chef team, formerly from the “It’s Happened to be a Closet” restaurant, ensuring that each cake maintains its familiar and consistent taste. Visitors can indulge in these delectable treats, savouring the flavours that have captivated patrons throughout the years.

Time: 09:00 – 20:00

Location: Phra Nakhon District

Google maps: A Pink Rabbit + Bob

And there you go! Have a memorable weekend!

