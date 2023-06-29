Tragic road accident claims life of 34 year old driver in Chachoengsao

Picture courtesy of ราศี ตุล Facebook.

A tragic road accident occurred today involving a 34 year old man driving a Mitsubishi Mirage, and a six-wheel truck, in the middle of a bridge across the Lad Pladuk Canal on Thepparat Road near Chachoengsao province, eastern Thailand. Police rushed to the scene, providing emergency assistance and checking for available CCTV coverage.

The catastrophic collision left the sedan severely damaged and overturned on the bridge. The life of its driver, Jakkapong, was lost, despite immediate attempts by authorities to revive him. The six-wheel Hino truck with registration number 71-1513 from Phetchaburi was visibly damaged at the rear. The truck was driven by 29 year old Anuphol.

In initial road accident investigations, Anuphol stated that he was on his way to deliver goods in Chon Buri province when the sedan, driven by Jakkapong, crashed into the back of his truck with such force that his vehicle swerved.

He managed to steady the truck and descended from the bridge to find the sedan had already capsized. An immediate alert was sent to the rescue team, reported KhaoSod.

Local law enforcement agencies are further studying the CCTV footage around the road incident for further understanding of the cause. Meanwhile, during the process of overturning the vehicle, there was a car fire, forcing the rescue team to quickly locate water and fire extinguishers to put out the fire on time.

Jakkapong’s passing has undoubtedly created a sense of profound sadness among his friends and family. The ongoing investigation will hopefully shed more light on the cause of the collision and provide some closure for those grieving his loss.

