Medical student’s tragic plunge: Bangkok condo becomes site of heartbreaking leap

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai medical student reportedly committed suicide by leaping from the 21st floor of his condominium, located within the premises of the Lerdsin Hospital in the Silom neighbourhood of Bangkok

The deceased was identified as 24 year old Jirasak Prakartpeasat, who was a sixth-year student at the Rungsit University, at Lerdsin Hospital at the time of the incident. Jirasak was found lying dead outside the 28-floor building inside the hospital premises in his grey pyjamas. The final-year medical student’s trainee card was found nearby his body.

The discovery of Jirasak’s body was made by a group of security guards who were having a morning meeting 20 meters away from the scene.

From the security camera footage, Jirasak was seen walking out of his room alone on the 21st floor at about 5.30am. He was heading to the fire exit before tragically leaping from the window within the fire exit.

The superintendent of the Yananwa Police Station, Kantapon Phoar, reported that no visible wounds or signs of struggle were found on Jirasak’s body. Furthermore, no suspicious items were discovered in his room, no suicide note was found and no messages were left for his family or friends.

Jirasak’s mother and brother revealed to the police that he had been working as a student trainee at the hospital for over three years. He did not suffer from any congenital diseases or mental health issues.

Jirasak was known as a diligent student who remained focused on his work and never complained about issues at work with the family.

Officers are gathering more evidence to ascertain the factors that led Jirasak to take his own life. They plan to examine his mobile phone for any further insights.

Some medical professionals speculated that the pressures of work and the perceived authoritarianism within the hospital might play a role in Jirasak’s death.

The President of the Forensic Physician Association of Thailand, Smith Srisont, took to Facebook to express his condolences and emphasised that it is time for the relevant department to pay attention to the toxic work environment of the medical workers and trainees.

The Thai Frontline Physician Union‘s official Facebook page also conveyed their sympathies and shared an article from the health-related news website, The Coverage. The article featured an interview with a doctor discussing the issue of authoritarianism in the medical field.

Despite these discussions and speculations, the true underlying cause that led Jirasak to his untimely demise remains unresolved.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.