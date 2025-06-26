Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life

A tragic accident occurred today when a car collided with a 22-wheeler truck on the Highway 356 bridge over the railway in the district of Mueang, Ayutthaya province.

The collision today, June 25 at 2.30pm, resulted in the immediate death of 35 year old Krissanapat, who was driving the car. Police Lieutenant Wuttiphat Chuaykhit of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station responded to the incident, coordinating with the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association for assistance.

The crash site on the railway bridge, which has two lanes of opposing traffic, was marked by the wreckage of a white Honda HR-V, registration number 5 กฆ 505 Bangkok, which had been severely damaged in the front. It had collided head-on with a 22-wheeler trailer truck carrying registration plates 70-2387 and 62-4741 Bangkok.

Inside the car, the dead driver’s body was found in the driver’s seat, trapped in the wreckage. Rescue workers had to use cutting tools to extricate the body. The car also contained two child car seats and a stroller in the trunk, but no other passengers were present.

Thonglee Thammada, the 61 year old truck driver, recounted the incident with visible distress. He stated that as he was ascending the bridge, the car suddenly crossed lanes at high speed, making it impossible to avoid the collision. He expressed regret over the unfortunate event.

The victim’s wife and child arrived at the scene shortly after, overwhelmed by grief. She explained that her husband had left home to run errands for his mother at the provincial hall and was likely heading to an auto parts store in Sena district. She had stayed home to care for their young child, approximately 2 kilometres from the accident site, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, police have taken the truck driver for detailed questioning and are seeking eyewitnesses to gather more information and proceed according to legal procedures.