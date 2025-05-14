Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

Quiet wait turns tragic as out-of-control SUV shatters roadside calm

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)
Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A Toyota Fortuner yesterday veered off course and crashed into two people waiting for a bus under a tree by a dual carriageway. The accident, yesterday, May 13, occurred near an intersection in Na Chaliang, Mueang Phetchabun district, resulting in one death and one injury.

The incident was captured on CCTV and shared on the Facebook page ข่าวคนรักบ่อไทย (Khao Khon Rak Bo Thai). It showed the vehicle losing control and hitting the people sitting on the central reservation of the Saraburi-Lomsak Road.

The victims, identified as 26 year old Ruethairat and 45 year old Sukanya, both from Sap Phuttra, Chon Dan district, Phetchabun province, sustained severe injuries. Ruethairat, wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and black trousers, suffered serious arm and leg injuries. Sukanya, in a green shirt and checked trousers, was found unconscious with a deformed leg.

Rescue volunteers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation, Na Chaliang unit, reported that they were alerted to the accident in the morning. The crash happened near the S. Sombun motorcycle shop on the northbound side of the Saraburi-Lomsak Road.

Related Articles

They discovered two injured women, both with leg deformities and in critical condition but still alive. Additionally, the male driver of the Fortuner, who experienced chest pain, was taken to Nong Phai Hospital. Unfortunately, Sukanya succumbed to her injuries later, reported KhaoSod.

The driver of the Toyota Fortuner indicated that fatigue led to drowsiness, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. After hitting the women waiting for the bus, the car continued on, crossing the median and colliding with another parked vehicle.

In similar news, residents of Soi 1 in South Pattaya were abruptly awakened in the night by the piercing sound of screeching brakes and a violent crash as a car slammed into an electric pole.

Curious and alarmed, villagers rushed outside to find a chaotic scene. A heavily damaged sedan sat with its engine still running, its front end crushed and the bumper shattered across the road. Strangely, the driver had vanished without a trace.

Related Articles

