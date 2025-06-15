Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

Farmers face losses amid abrupt halt to cross-border agricultural trade

Cambodia has imposed a ban on Thai fruits and agricultural products entering the Khlong Yai checkpoint starting June 14, with no specified duration for the restriction. This decision has significantly impacted the fruit trade in Trat province.

At noon on June 14, the Khlong Yai Customs House in Khlong Yai district, Trat province, received a notification from Cambodia. The Koh Kong Customs in Cambodia stated that from 12pm onwards, all Thai fruits and agricultural products are prohibited from entering Cambodia.

Vehicles transporting fruits into Cambodia are instructed to return to Trat province immediately after unloading. This ban strictly includes durians.

Nirote Wattirangkul, head of the Khlong Yai Customs House, confirmed that the Cambodian government instructed Koh Kong Customs to enforce this ban on Thai fruits like rambutans, mangosteens, and durians, which are already prohibited. However, no reasons were provided, only a directive from the Cambodian government.

Nirote mentioned that the Khlong Yai customs has not officially informed fruit traders yet, but it is believed that those involved are already aware.

The permanent border checkpoint at Ban Hat Lek sees daily exports of fruits, excluding durians, to Cambodia, with 30 to 40 four-wheel truck trips each day. Each truck carries goods valued between 15,000 and 20,000 baht (US$460 and 615), heavily affecting fruit traders in Trat.

Earlier in the day, at the Ban Hat Lek permanent border checkpoint, over ten trucks left the checkpoint around 9am to queue for entry into Cambodia. These trucks will deliver their goods to Cham Yeam market, where they will be sorted and distributed further to Phnom Penh, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Cambodia is warning it may cut ties with Thai culture and trade as tensions with Thailand escalate.

Senate President Hun Sen has called on the Cambodian government to think about banning Thai movies and stopping the import of Thai products, pointing to increasing aggression from extremist groups in Thailand. In a passionate social media post, Hun Sen condemned what he called pro-war groups in Thailand for fuelling instability in the region.

