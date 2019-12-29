Thai road toll jumps to 109 after first two days of seven day campaign | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Thai road toll jumps to 109 after first two days of seven day campaign
Road incidents during the first two days of the seven day New Year holiday period have risen to 974. The southern province of Surat Thani, just north of Phuket, had 33 incidents and 37 people injured. Chiang Rai and Nakhon Sawan have had the highest death toll with 6 deaths each.
Police have been instructed to tighten up traffic checks and controls at high risk areas as the death toll climbed from 43on the first day to 109 on the second, and the number of injured rose by 527 to 993.
Drink driving has been a factor in 35.5% of the incidents and motorcycles have been blamed for 74.6%. 65.1% of the accidents occurred on main roads and 31% on secondary roads.
26.5% of the accidents occurred between 4-8pm, 27% of the casualties were aged over 50.
877,714 vehicles were stopped for checks across the country, 194,549 people were charged with traffic violations, including 53,072 cases of not wearing crash helmets and 48,249 cases of driving with licenses.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Drones being used to help manage Thai holiday traffic
A fleet of drones is being deployed by the Royal Thai Air Force to assist the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation manage traffic on the country’s main highways over the year-end holiday period. The period is also one of the two ost dangerous times on Thai roads; the other being over the Songkran holiday break.
Thai PBS World reports that the drones will provide real-time information to the DPDPM, helping them to identify congestion trouble-spots as road users travel to meet family and friends for New Year celebrations and then make a safe return journey to the capital after the holiday.
It’s understood that some special “pit stops” have also been created near RTAF bases or flying schools, where drivers and passengers can take a break and a free tea or coffee.
Meanwhile, several wheelchair users, victims of past drink-driving accidents, gathered to campaign against drinking and driving. Their pleas have been aired on Thai television.
The campaigners assembled at a highway rest-stop in Chainat province, central Thailand, with one 44 year old man, Somnoek Pethuabua, explaining that he’s been in a wheelchair since the age of seven, after being in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, that also killed his father.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Trang mayor’s body found five kilometres from scene of fatal accident
Following a Christmas Day road incident where a white Mitsubishi SUV was seen plunging into a canal, rescue workers have recovered the body of the mayor of Nakhon Trang five kilometres from the scene of the crash.
The Nation reports that CCTV footage shows the car being driven at high speed before running off the road and plunging into the canal. In the immediate aftermath, rescue workers were able to recover the body of the mayor’s chauffeur, 22 year old Sutthimeth Panysitthikorn, from the back seat of the vehicle, but were unable to locate the mayor, Apichit Winothaias.
However, the accident occurred near a channel leading to the open sea and by the following day, workers from the Kusol Sathan Trang Rescue Foundation had recovered the body of the mayor from where it had been washed out to sea. The body has now been taken to the Hat Samran Hospital for a full autopsy.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai PM urges New Year partygoers not to drink and drive
A reflective Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has spoken out about his desire to further help the country, calling on citizens not to drink and drive during the year-end celebrations. The Nation reports that while speaking at an event in Bangkok, the PM declared his love for his fellow citizens, expressing his desire to change his name to something that better reflects his “faithful heart”.
“I want to change my name to Ching Jai (faithful) because my heart (jai) is devoted to helping the country to develop further.”
“During these auspicious moments of the New Year, I want everyone to be careful on the road to reduce accidents and deaths. There are many differences in our society, but don’t see everything as difficult and have mercy on others since (sometimes) laws cannot not solve everything.”
The PM went on to discuss what he sees as the three pillars of happiness, which he says are, “love yourself, love family, and love others”.
“When an accident occurs all three of these are broken, so stay sober and keep your speed down to less than 80 kilometres per hour. The government hopes to see 0% accident even though that probably isn’t possible. My family is getting bigger every day with police and people. Therefore, I want people to be safe during the festival.”
The PM even went as far as volunteering to have his blood alcohol levels checked, showing a reading of zero. His comments come as police and emergency workers prepare for a significant increase in road users across Thailand as travellers make their way to various parts of the country to welcome in the new year.
The death toll is also expected to be high over one of the two peak road toll periods of the year (the other one being during Songkran in April).
Last year, 3,791 road accidents were reported during the new year holiday, with 463 fatalities and 3,892 injuries. Drink driving and speeding were reported to be the primary causes, while 75% of fatalities involved motorbikes. See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
