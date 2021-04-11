1st day of Songkran road safety campaign – 356 injuries, 25 deaths | Thaiger

Road deaths
1st day of Songkran road safety campaign – 356 injuries, 25 deaths
The Songkran road safety campaign is off to a moderate start with a reported 25 deaths and 356 injuries across Thailand on Saturday. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general reports that there were 348 road accidents in the country on the first day of the campaign.
Though the figures don’t sound like an achievement, they are actually a fair bit lower than the average road death toll each day in Thailand throughout the year. Officials say that the real rush back home for the annual holiday will probably be tomorrow.
About 83% of the accidents involved motorbikes, 7.5% involved pick-up trucks and 4% were with cars. The biggest percentage of incidents happened between 4 and 8 pm, with 28% of accidents occurring in the late afternoon and early evening. Around 20% of crashes were between 8 am and noon, and 17% between noon and 4 pm.
Speeding is the number one cause of traffic accidents, with 32% of incidents a result of people driving too fast. Sudden lane switches, regardless of speed, contributed to about 20% of crashes. Alcohol was another major contributing factor, with intoxicated drivers involved in 23% of accidents that were attributed to drink-driving.
Bangkok, Chon Buri and Chiang Mai saw 2 fatalities on the roads of each province, while Phatthalung province in Southern Thailand had 22 injuries from 20 traffic accidents, the most in any province in Thailand.
As part of the Songkran road safety campaign, 342,000 cars, trucks and motorbikes were stopped and inspected by over 60,000 officials across Thailand yesterday. There are 1.913 main road checkpoints set up throughout the entire country. More than 58,000 citations were handed out to drivers for many different infractions, notably over 16,000 drivers were caught without a license and nearly 15,000 people were violating Thailand’s helmet laws by riding without one.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand road accidents cost 500 billion baht per year
Thailand is notorious for its road and driving conditions, and a disproportionate number of driving accidents. The World Health Organisation now reports that road accidents cost an estimated 500 billion baht in 2019 alone. The WHO report placed Thailand as the number one country in ASEAN with a 32.7 per cent death rate, the highest in Southeast Asia. The Road Accident Victims Protection Co explains that the WHO calculates the financial damages of driving deaths in different countries around the world. Thailand’s 500 billion baht loss amounts to about 3 per cent of the country’s entire 2019 gross domestic product of 16.87 trillion baht.
By analyzing statistics and making projections about road deaths from 2021 to 2027, the estimates during the next 6 years that Thailand is facing an average of about 15,400 deaths per year in the best case, and looking a worst case scenario of over 18,600 deaths per year in traffic accidents. Adding an extra depressing edge to this gruesome statistic, the report shows that nearly 40% of those killed in traffic accidents are the heads of households. With the loss of the family head, an average of 2.43 people per death lose the support of their primary family earner, putting them in peril. The death of younger household leaders, and other untimely and unnatural deaths also may contribute in the longterm to a disparity in an aging population.
2020 saw a strong drop in road accidents and deaths, from 22,000 in 2019 to just under 18,000 fatalities, though this drop is mainly due to the national lockdown in April and general decrease in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If Covid-19 improves in the coming month and the country springs back to life, the number of deaths are likely to spring back as well. Estimates show that road fatalities could return to 19,000-20,000 in all of 2021, which is about 1 death every 26 minutes. Worldwide about 317,000 people die in driving accidents every year, or about 1 every 23 seconds.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket
A Thai man has died after over shooting a curb and hitting a tree in Phuket Town last night. 36 year old Narongchai Samat, from Phang Nga, became the 23rd person to die on Phuket roads this year. Phuket City Police were called around 10:15pm last night, to the scene of the accident, which was near the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Damrong Road.
Police say witnesses told them he was riding at speed along the road, which was slippery from rain. They say he overshot the curve, hitting a large tree. They say his body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examinations and it was released to his family so they could hold a funeral for him.
Meanwhile, officials set a target of 0 fatalities this week on Phuket’s roads for the upcoming 7 days of Danger road-safety campaign that will run over this Songkran holiday, or Thai New Year. The campaign will be enforced from April 10-16. Since January, 3,912 people have been killed and 255,656 have been injured on Thailand’s roads, according to the Thai Road Safety Committee website.
In Phuket alone, 23 people have died and 3,380 have been injured in road accidents since the start of the new year. During Songkran, the roads become dangerously wet as water-splashing and water-fights consume the country as they ring in the Thai New Year, but this year water-splashing is banned due to Covid-19 restrictions that aim to prevent the possible spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Most motorcycle accidents in Thailand involved cars cutting in front of traffic
Thai roads are among the most deadly in the world and most of the fatal accidents involve motorcycles. A recent study found that 80% of motorcycle accidents are related to cars cutting in front of oncoming traffic.
Honda and Yamaha partnered with the Thailand Accident Research Centre, or TARC, for the “In-depth Accident Investigation in Thailand,” reviewing 1,000 motorcycle accidents that took place between 2016 and 2020. The study was intended to help find solutions to help reduce the number of accidents.
The study found that most motorcycle riders involved in accidents were riding at normal speeds of around 20kph to 60kph. Researchers say most were not under the influence of alcohol. Many victims were young riders.
More than 40% of riders who died motorcycle accidents suffered severe injuries, with 62% of those riders not wearing a helmet. TARC recommends that Thai police tighten enforcement on those riding without a helmet. They also recommend that there should be a speed limit of 80kph for motorcycles as well as stricter regulations on motorbike modifications.
TARC recommends Thai officials come up with new road designs that focus on safe motorcycle riding by limiting the mix of motorcycles and cars at accident-prone areas like U-turns, intersections and highway entrances and exits.
TARC also suggests Thai officials review driving courses to add more focus on skills that help with a driver’s judgement and decision making.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
